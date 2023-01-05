Satechi announces tool-free USB4 NVMe SSD Pro Enclosure for Mac and iPad with 40Gbps speeds

Designed to pair perfectly with Mac and iPad, Satechi announced its second new product at CES this morning. The USB4 NVMe SSD Pro Enclosure will offer super-fast 40Gbps throughput in a sharp aluminum tool-free design for M.2 NVMe SSDs.

Here’s how the company describes its new SSD enclosure:

“Satechi’s USB4 NVMe SSD Pro Enclosure allows for quick and easy installation of M.2 NVMe drives. Supporting USB4 and Thunderbolt 4 high-speed SSDs with an upstream port transmission speed of up to 40Gbps, it is the perfect solution to expand storage, upgrade systems, back up files, and retrieve, recover, and transfer data. Users will experience ultimate speed performance when using USB4 or Thunderbolt 4 interfaces.”

The USB4 NVMe SSD Pro Enclosure works with the most popular M.2 SSDs and supports capacities of up to 16TB.

Satechi USB4 NVMe SSD Pro Enclosure specs

High-quality aluminum and polycarbonate build (engineered for optimal heat dissipation)

Plug and play + tool-free design

Supports speeds up to 40Gbps

Compatible with M.2 NVMe SSDs (2280, 2250, and 2242mm sizes)

Launch and pricing

Satechi is planning to launch the new SSD enclosure in Q2 2023 priced at $119.99.

9to5Mac’s Take

This looks like a sharp NVMe SSD enclosure with a clean design. It’s definitely a larger form factor than many others out there, including Satechi’s own USB-C NVMe Tool-Free Enclosure. I imagine the main reason for that is this new Pro Enclosure supports USB4 40Gbps speeds which necessitated more space to deal with the higher potential heat generation.

From the tool-free, plug-and-play design to the flexibility to work with 2280, 2250, and 2242mm M.2 NVMe SSDs up to 16TB with 40Gbps USB4 speeds, I think this is a powerful and well-designed enclosure that should prove useful for many years.

