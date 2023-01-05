Satechi announces tool-free USB4 NVMe SSD Pro Enclosure for Mac and iPad with 40Gbps speeds

Michael Potuck

- Jan. 5th 2023 10:00 am PT

Satechi USB4 NVMe SSD Pro enclosure
2 Comments

Designed to pair perfectly with Mac and iPad, Satechi announced its second new product at CES this morning. The USB4 NVMe SSD Pro Enclosure will offer super-fast 40Gbps throughput in a sharp aluminum tool-free design for M.2 NVMe SSDs.

Here’s how the company describes its new SSD enclosure:

“Satechi’s USB4 NVMe SSD Pro Enclosure allows for quick and easy installation of M.2 NVMe drives. Supporting USB4 and Thunderbolt 4 high-speed SSDs with an upstream port transmission speed of up to 40Gbps, it is the perfect solution to expand storage, upgrade systems, back up files, and retrieve, recover, and transfer data. Users will experience ultimate speed performance when using USB4 or Thunderbolt 4 interfaces.”

The USB4 NVMe SSD Pro Enclosure works with the most popular M.2 SSDs and supports capacities of up to 16TB.

Satechi USB4 NVMe SSD Pro Enclosure specs

  • High-quality aluminum and polycarbonate build (engineered for optimal heat dissipation)
  • Plug and play + tool-free design
  • Supports speeds up to 40Gbps
  • Compatible with M.2 NVMe SSDs (2280, 2250, and 2242mm sizes)

Launch and pricing

Satechi is planning to launch the new SSD enclosure in Q2 2023 priced at $119.99.

9to5Mac’s Take

This looks like a sharp NVMe SSD enclosure with a clean design. It’s definitely a larger form factor than many others out there, including Satechi’s own USB-C NVMe Tool-Free Enclosure. I imagine the main reason for that is this new Pro Enclosure supports USB4 40Gbps speeds which necessitated more space to deal with the higher potential heat generation.

From the tool-free, plug-and-play design to the flexibility to work with 2280, 2250, and 2242mm M.2 NVMe SSDs up to 16TB with 40Gbps USB4 speeds, I think this is a powerful and well-designed enclosure that should prove useful for many years.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

iPad

iPad

Apple's tablet debuted in 2010. Since the original version, it's expanded into multiple screen sizes and Pro and non-Pro options.
Mac

Mac

Apple’s Mac lineup consists of MacBook, MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, iMac, Mac Pro, and Mac Mini. The Mac runs macOS for its operating system.
CES Satechi

About the Author

Michael Potuck

Michael is an editor for 9to5Mac. Since joining in 2016 he has written more than 3,000 articles including breaking news, reviews, and detailed comparisons and tutorials.

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Really useful USB-C + USB-A charger for home/work and travel.
Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

My slim wallet of choice for iPhone 12