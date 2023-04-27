Latest Apple rumors: 14-inch iPad capabilities; iPhone 15 Pro Thunderbolt; Apple Watch pairing

The latest Apple rumors from Twitter account @analyst941 include iPadOS 17 features geared to larger iPads. They suggest the features are intended for a flagship 14-inch iPad Pro model with an M3 chip.

The same leaker echoes expectations that the USB-C port on iPhone 15 Pro models will support Thunderbolt 3, and says there will be a new display feature geared to using iPhones for video work …

iPadOS 17 support for 14-inch iPad

Reports of an iPad Pro larger than the current 12.9-inch model date back to 2021, though things were pretty vague at that point.

Mark Gurman says that Apple is currently considering future iPad designs with larger displays. [He] says that any new iPad screen size change is at least a ‘couple of years down the road’ and has not yet left the exploratory stages.

A year later, in June of last year, we got a more specific report.

According to reliable analyst Ross Young, the 14.1-inch iPad Pro is currently in development and could be launched in early 2023 with ProMotion and mini-LED display technology in tow.

@analyst941 says they are hearing confirmation on the software side, including support for more powerful display capabilities.

I’ve heard there’s a special version of iPadOS 17, being developed specifically for larger iPad Pro/Ultra/Studio model(s), there’s a slight change that would give the 14.1” model support for up to 2 6K displays at 60hz. This signals for a definite M3 Pro SoC in the flagship iPad.

The “special version” label is somewhat confusing, likely suggesting only that the capability to drive the displays is included in iPadOS 17, and will apply only to an upcoming iPad Pro. Much as I’d love to think Apple might revamp iPadOS to make it more capable on larger iPads, I’m not holding my breath.

iPhone 15 Pro Thunderbolt support

At this point, we’re certain that Apple is switching from Lightning to USB-C in all four of this year’s iPhone 15 models. We’re also confidently expecting the Pro models to support Thunderbolt 3, primarily for video work, while the base models will get the new port but be limited to USB 2.0 transfer speeds.

@analyst941 indicates that the Pro models will use Thunderbolt support to add a feature for videographers:

A new cinematography feature that will allow live 4K Thunderbolt outputs to monitors while recording. Essentially, you’ll have the phone with all the camera controls, connected to a monitor displaying live 4K camera footage without any controls; in 16:9.

Apple Watch pairing with multiple devices

Currently, the Apple Watch can only pair with one iPhone at a time, but 941 says this will change.

Apple Watch can sync across more than one Apple device too, finally. I don’t know how this will be implemented. All I know, again, **ALL** I know, is that Apple Watch will sync across multiple iOS/iPadOS/Mac devices, and will no longer be tied to one single iPhone.

9to5Mac’s Take

@analyst941’s track record to date is limited to certain details about the Dynamic Island on the iPhone 14 Pro. That indicates they do have reliable sources, though we don’t know the extent of their knowledge.

Since then, our own sources have lent credibility to their claim that the iPhone 15 Pro Action button is going ahead, despite Apple dropping plans for capacitive buttons. Our own sources confirm that a button will replace the current mute switch on the two iPhone 15 Pro models, which makes it extremely likely that it will indeed serve as an Action button.

All the same, Apple plays around with a lot of things, only a fraction of which are released, so take all of this with a pinch of salt for now.

