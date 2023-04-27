Apple hosting special classical ‘Candlelight concert’ at Tower Theatre store in LA

Following the launch of Apple Music Classical at the end of March, the company is set to hold a special concert this weekend at its beautiful Tower Theater store in LA. The performance by Candlelight concerts/Orchid Quartet will celebrate Apple Music Classical with an intimate experience including a range of iconic works.

Spotted by 9to5Mac reader Jonathan, the platform Fever has the private Apple Tower Theatre Candlelight concert listing set for April 30 (use passcode 6327 to check out the event).

The special event is already sold out but it looks like it will be a lovely evening for those who have tickets.

Candlelight concerts bring the magic of a live, multi-sensory musical experience to awe-inspiring locations like never seen before in Los Angeles. RSVP now to go through a journey of classical music at Apple Tower Theatre under the gentle glow of candlelight. For one night only, join us and experience Candlelight in wavs we’ve never done it before!

As noted in event details, the Orchid Quartet will be playing a variety of pieces to celebrate Apple Music Classical in a roughly one-hour performance, here’s the tentative program:

Introduction The Four Seasons, Violin Concerto in G Minor, Op. 8 No. 1 RV 269: “Spring”, I. Allegro – Antonio Vivaldi

Expansion into Classical Serenade No. 13 in G Major, K. 525 Eine Kleine Nachtmusik: I. Allegro – Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Méditation from Thaïs – Jules Massenet

From Bach to Beatles and Queen Cello Suite No. 1 in G Major, BWV 1007: I. Prelude – Johann Sebastian Bach Eleanor Rigby – The Beatles Bohemian Rhapsody – Queen

Film Scores and Sci-Fi Theme from Game of Thrones – Ramin Djawadi Time from Inception – Hans Zimmer Theme from Back to the Future – Alan Silvestri

Pop/Modern Tributes Say My Name – Destiny’s Child Anti-Hero – Taylor Swift About Damn Time – Lizzo

Closer Swan Lake, Op. 20, Act IV: No. 29, Finale – Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky



If you’re intrigued by Candlelight concerts and are around LA, other upcoming events include 100 Years of Warner Bros., A Tribute to Taylor Swift, Best Oscar Nominated Scores and Songs, A Tribute to Beyoncé, and many more.

And if you don’t have it already, Apple Music Classical is a free download with free access for Apple Music subscribers.

The top image is from another Candlelight concert, here’s what the beautifully renovated Apple Tower Theatre looks like inside – image via Michael Steeber.

Thanks, Jonathan!