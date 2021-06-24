Apple Tower Theatre premieres: Experience the reimagined Los Angeles landmark

- Jun. 24th 2021 3:16 pm PT

Feature
Apple Tower Theatre celebrated its grand opening today in Los Angeles. The new store marks the completion of an extensive historic restoration project and the first Apple Store downtown.

In the Broadway Theater District, Apple worked for years with preservation experts, restoration artists, and the City of Los Angeles to reimagine and reactivate the historic Tower Theatre at 8th and Broadway streets.

Apple Tower Theatre recalls the original splendor of the gilded movie palace era, blending thoughtful preservation with cutting edge technology. The new store offers an experience like none before it and will become one of Apple’s most significant flagship stores.

To celebrate the grand opening of Apple Tower Theatre, Apple is launching Today at Apple Creative Studios – LA, an initiative to connect underrepresented youth with creative resources.

Grab a seat and tap the button below to go inside and explore Apple Tower Theatre.

Explore The Store

