Beosound A5: AirPlay 2, beautiful, portable, upgradeable, repairable, $1049+

That was sounding so good, right up until the end. Luxury audio company Bang & Olufsen’s new portable speaker, the Beosound A5, ticks a lot of boxes – but also costs more than a grand …

The company says that it’s suitable for use as both a home and portable speaker.

Beosound A5 sits at the junction where portable and home audio meet. The solid oak handle allows the speaker to be carried from room to room with ease, whether placed on the floor, shelf or table. Thanks to an IP65 water and dustproof rating, Beosound A5 can also be taken outside and on any adventure, effortlessly. With more than 12 hours of playtime and a wireless phone charger integrated into the top panel of the speaker, Beosound A5 is Bang & Olufsen’s most versatile speaker to date, and the perfect portable audio companion. It is controlled by either a sleek user-interface or directly from the Bang & Olufsen App.

It packs plenty of punch, as well as the same beamforming tech found in the full-size HomePod.

As Bang & Olufsen’s most powerful portable speaker to date, Beosound A5 provides big sound wherever it is placed. The four-way driver setup with four digital amplifiers provides a combined 280 watts of power, which can fill large rooms with dynamic 360-degree sound. Comprising of 1 x 5.25″ woofer, 2 x 2″ midrange and 1 x ¾ tweeter, Beosound A5 excels in design and sound in equal measure. Whilst taking aesthetic inspiration from Bang & Olufsen’s Beolit series, the technology in Beosound A5 draws from the class leading Beolab 90 and 50 hi-fi speakers. Beamforming technology, an innovation first built into the Beolab series, has been brought to Beosound A5 to control the sound with high precision. This creates an immersive experience far beyond the expectations of a portable speaker.

B&O says that both hardware are software are designed for longevity, with a modular design, and upgradable firmware.

Bang & Olufsen is renowned for its long-lasting products, and Beosound A5 is no exception. In addition to its timeless appearance, the speaker has been modularly designed so that it can be easily serviced and repaired to extend its lifetime if needed instead of being replaced by a new speaker. Bang & Olufsen will continue to produce the easily exchangeable front covers in new materials and colourways so that Beosound A5 can evolve with a customer’s style and identity […] Thanks to Bang & Olufsen’s Mozart software platform, the longevity of Beosound A5 goes beyond physical craftsmanship and modular design. Mozart provides the most up-to-date features across audio, connectivity, and software design. It connects the heritage of the past, technology of the present, and innovation of the future for Bang & Olufsen products. Beosound A5 has the capacity and capability to evolve with new technologies, and unlock new listening experiences, for years to come.

It of course supports Beolink Multiroom, but has a wide range of other connectivity options: Airplay 2, Chromecast, Spotify Connect, and Bluetooth 5.2.

The Nordic Weave model costs $1,049, while the Dark Oak is $100 more at $1,149. Both are available in-store and on the company’s website.