iPadOS 17 rumors: New Stage Manager features, Lock Screen customization, and more

iPadOS 17 will reportedly include a handful of notable changes for iPad users. Rumors suggest the update will bring enhancements to Stage Manager, support for Lock Screen widgets and customization, and more.

The source of the leak is @analyst941 on Twitter, who does not have an established long-term track record of accurate iOS leaks. They did, however, correctly predict certain details of the iPhone 14 Pro’s Dynamic Island ahead of its release. Until these rumors receive additional corroboration from other sources, we’d treat them with skepticism.

According to the leaker, one of the biggest areas of focus for iPadOS 17 will be Stage Manager. Apple debuted Stage Manager as a new multi-tasking interface as part of iPadOS 16, but the feature has received mix feedback from iPad power users. As part of iPadOS 17, Apple reportedly has a multiple updates in store for Stage Manager, though it sounds like the basis of the functionality will stay the same.

External monitor webcam support.

Audio output source settings.

Stream Multiple audio/vid sources at once with Stage Manager on.

Resizable dock (in external display settings only)

Sleep iPad display; external display stays on.

This leaker also says that Apple is developing a “special version of iPadOS 17” for the oft-rumored larger iPad that’s in the works. Sources such as Ross Young and Bloomberg have said that Apple is working on a 14.1-inch iPad that could be launched sometime this year or in early 2024. There’s even been one rumor suggesting a 16-inch model is in development.

This “special version” of iPadOS 17 will reportedly include support for powering two 6K resolution external displays at 60Hz. The source hasn’t provided any further details on what might be offered by this update.

Last but not least, Apple will reportedly bring “all the features” of Lock Screen customization on the iPhone to the iPad as part of iPadOS 17. This will also reportedly include the option to adjust the positioning of the clock on the iPad’s Lock Screen for the first time.

