Apple planning to release 16-inch iPad in Q4 2023, new report says

Apple is once again said to be working on a larger iPad, this time according to a new report from The Information. According to the report, which cites a “person familiar with the project,” the new iPad could be released as soon as next year with a 16-inch display. “The device would further blur the line between the iPad and MacBook,” the report says.

16-inch iPad in the works

As reported by The Information’s Wayne Ma:

The device would further blur the line between the iPad and MacBook, bringing the tablet’s screen size in line with that of Apple’s largest laptop, which also features a 16-inch display. Apple’s biggest iPad currently sports a 12.9-inch screen. A 16-inch iPad would likely be geared toward creative professionals such as graphic artists and designers who prefer a larger screen.

Apple is currently targeting a release date sometime in the fourth quarter of next year. As always, the report cautions that Apple’s plans could change and the project could be scrapped altogether.

It’s unclear how Apple would position this 16-inch iPad in its lineup. Today’s report doesn’t specify whether it would be branded as an “iPad Pro” or simply an “iPad” in Apple’s lineup. Currently, Apple offers iPad models ranging from the iPad mini with an 8.3-inch display up to the iPad Pro with a 12.9-inch display.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has also reported that Apple is developing a larger iPad model. Display analyst Ross Young has said the company is working on a 14.1-inch model as well. The model reported by Young is said to feature a mini-LED display, which would make it a higher-end device. Currently, the only iPad with mini-LED display technology is the 12.9-inch version of the iPad Pro.

The existing iPad lineup is confusing, and it was made more confusing with last week’s introduction of the new iPad 10. It’ll be interesting to see how Apple might position a larger-screen version of the iPad in its lineup. What do you think? Let us know down in the comments below.

