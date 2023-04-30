Report: watchOS 10 to include revamped design with a focus on widgets

Apple is reportedly prepping some major changes for the Apple Watch this year as part of watchOS 10. According to a new report from Bloomberg, watchOS 10 will include big changes to the user interface with a new focus on widgets.

The news comes via Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman in the latest edition of his excellent Power On newsletter. Gurman had previously emphasized that watchOS 10 would include “notable changes” this year, and today’s newsletter elaborates on what users can expect.

The report explains that watchOS 10 will include support for widgets as a “central part” of the Apple Watch’s interface. Gurman describes the new design as being “reminiscent of the Siri watch face” and similar to “widget stacks,” a feature currently available on iPhone and iPad.

“The plan is to let users scroll through a series of different widgets — for activity tracking, weather, stock tickers, calendar appointments and more — rather than having them launch apps,” Gurman says. The new interface “will be available as an overlay for any watch face,” the report explains.

The overarching goal of this new design is to give people “quicker access to bits of information,” without requiring them to open up dedicated apps.

In line with this, Gurman also says that Apple is considering changing the function of the Apple Watch’s Digital Crown. In the current version of watchOS, pressing the Digital Crown takes you to the Apple Watch’s home screen. In watchOS 10, however, Apple is testing having the Digital Crown open up the new widgets interface instead.

As Gurman explains, this is similar to the original “Glances” feature of the Apple Watch. In the initial release of watchOS, Glances appeared when you swiped up from the bottom of the Apple Watch. The feature made it quick to access relevant notifications, from both Apple and third-party apps, but it was ultimately abandoned by Apple in future watchOS updates.

