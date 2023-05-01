Monday’s best deals: Apple Watch Ultra hits $630, Apple Pencil 2 returns to $89 low, more

Monday is ushering in a fresh batch of discounts courtesy of our friends at 9to5Toys. On tap for the new work week, the best price of all-time has arrived on Apple Watch Ultra as certified refurbished savings land at $630 with a full warranty in tow. Speaking of the best prices yet, Apple Pencil 2 returns to its all-time low of $89 for only the second time this year, to go alongside these rare markdowns on Apple’s latest Magic Keyboards with Touch ID from $131. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple Watch Ultra falls to new all-time low in cert. refurb sale

Starting off the work week, today we’re tracking one of the very first chances to save on a certified refurbished Apple Watch Ultra. The brand’s most rugged wearable to date has largely been trending at its $799 retail price since launch last fall, with the ocasional drop into the mid-$700s. Now those who have been holding out for a more sizeable discount can lock-in a new all-time low at $630. Available across all three different band styles in multiple colors, today’s offer amounts to $169 in savings. It’s well below our previous $730 mention on a new condition offering, as well.

Apple Watch Ultra arrives as the most capable wearable ever from Apple with an even more rugged design that the usual Series 8 offerings, or any of its predecessors for that matter. Everything about that improved feature set is packed into a titanium case that encircles the larger 49mm screen that’s the brightest Always-On Retina display yet. A more distinct side module encompasses the Digital Crown and customizable action button, rounding out the form-factor change with 100-meter water-resistance. Then there’s all the actual features like 36-hour battery like, dual-frequency GPS, and everything else you can read about over at 9to5Mac.

All of the Apple Watch Ultra styles below come backed by a 1-year warranty alongside added assurance from a full refund guarantee to including accessories and more. In the past, we’ve also taken a hands-on look at the experience of buying from the eBay Certified Refurbished Program. So if you’re considering going with the lead deal, it’s worth pointing out just how notable the savings are paired with the value of what you get. Our coverage details what to expect and is worth a closer look if you’re still on the fence, especially when it comes to Apple gear.

Apple Watch Ultra models on sale:

Apple Pencil 2 returns to all-time low of $89

After just seeing a $220 clearance discount go live on Apple’s 11-inch M1 iPad Pro to cap off last week, Amazon today is rolling out a fitting markdown on the companion Apple Pencil 2. The popular accessory has been deemed a must-have by practically any iPadOS user, and now you can score an even better price. Typically fetching $129, right now the stylus drops to $89 at Amazon. That’s stacking up to $40 in savings alongside a match of the 2023 low for only the fourth time. It’s the best in over a month, as well.

Compatible with everything from the just-released iPad Air 5 to the Pro models and even Apple’s compact iPad mini, Apple Pencil 2 elevates the experience be it for drawing, taking handwritten notes, or just getting more precise input. Its refreshed design magnetically snaps onto the side of your device for storage and also in order to recharge for a streamlined package. There’s also the unique new hover features that are rolling out to the new M2 models.

Also joining the more recent model, Amazon is also offering the Apple Pencil with USB-C Adapter on sale. This one drops down to the second-best price to date much like the discount above, and lands at $79 in the process. Normally fetching $99, you’re looking at $19 in savings as well as only the second chance to save since being refreshed with the bundled USB-C adapter last fall. It delivers the same overall experience as the original Lightning-only model, just with charging capabilities more in line with the latest iPads from Apple. The in-house stylus offers precision input that makes it ideal for note taking, drawing, and plenty of other creative tasks, and the entire package recharges over the Lightning plug at the bottom. Though you are getting the extra USB-C adapter in the box, too.

Apple’s latest Magic Keyboards with Touch ID on sale from $131

Amazon is now offering the Apple Magic Keyboard with Touch ID for $130.75 shipped. Marking one of the first chances to save from its usual $149 going rate, you’re now looking at the second-best price to date at $8 under our previous mention. This has only been beaten once before and is the lowest we’ve seen in over a month. If you’re more partial to the full keyboard layout, Amazon also sells the Magic Keyboard with Touch ID and a Numeric Keypad for $159.99. That’s $19 off the usual $179 going rate and landing at the second-best price to date at within $1 of the low.

Apple’s latest Magic Keyboard elevates your desktop workstation with a metal build that complements the rest of your devices. With Apple’s latest scissor key switches, this is as notable of an option for using with a Mac as it is for an iPad, and a Lightning port on the front to top off the rechargeable battery rounds out the package. Not to mention, you’ll find a built-in Touch ID module for unlocking your Mac, using Apple Pay, and more.

