Apple’s Safari is once again the world’s second most used desktop web browser

Safari is Apple’s web browser that comes pre-installed on every Mac, iPhone, and iPad. Even so, it lost the second place to Microsoft Edge in the ranking of the world’s most popular web browsers last year. But new data shows that Apple’s web browser has again overtaken Edge and is back in second place in the ranking of the world’s most used desktop web browsers.

Ranking of the world’s most used desktop web browsers

According to Statcounter, which measures the popularity of web browsers based on data collected from multiple websites, Safari is once again the second most popular web browser in the world. More specifically, 11.87% of desktop users have been using Safari regularly, while Microsoft Edge now ranks third with 11%.

Unsurprisingly, Google Chrome remains the most used desktop web browser in the world with 66.13% of the market share. Compared to Statcounter data from 2022, Safari grew by more than 2% while Microsoft Edge grew by only 1%. Google Chrome on the other hand remained with almost the same percentage as last year, which shows that the browser is hardly impacted by its competitors.

Here’s the full ranking below:

Google Chrome: 66.13% Safari: 11.87% Microsoft Edge: 11% Firefox: 5.65% Opera: 3.09% Internet Explorer: 0.55%

Safari 16 and its competitors

With macOS Ventura, Apple has added some great new features to Safari. This includes web push notifications, Shared Tab Group, strong password editing, improved CSS, and Passkeys – a new way to authenticate to websites with Touch ID without having to create a traditional password.

Even so, Safari still lags behind its competitors when it comes to supporting some of the latest web standards, which pushes some people to download alternative web browsers.

Microsoft, on the other hand, has been betting on AI-based features to push the Edge web browser to more users. The company has integrated Bing Search with ChatGPT and the popular image generator DALL∙E.

Apple is expected to announce major updates to Safari in June at WWDC 2023.