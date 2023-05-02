Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Enjoy the podcast? Shop Apple at Amazon
New episodes of 9to5Mac Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast in Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories discussed in this episode:
- Apple’s high-yield savings account reportedly drew $1 billion in deposits in just four days
- iOS 16.4.1 Rapid Security Response update rolling out for iPhone
- New York City tells car owners to use AirTags to stop theft, will hand out 500 freebies
Follow Chance:
Listen & Subscribe:
Catch up on 9to5Mac Daily episodes!
Don’t miss out on our other daily podcasts:
Share your thoughts!
Drop us a line at [email protected]. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show.
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Comments