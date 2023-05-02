Hands-on: The hardback Steve Jobs ‘Make Something Wonderful’ book gifted to Apple and Disney employees

The Steve Jobs Archive was formally introduced last fall, and in April the organization announced its first published work, Make Something Wonderful. While only available as a downloadable ebook to the general public, Apple and Disney employees were gifted physical copies… and we were able to get our hands on one.

Make Something Wonderful is a book that collates speeches, correspondence, images, and more from Steve Jobs. It also features an introduction written by Laurene Powell Jobs, as well as clips from various different interviews and appearances that Jobs made over the years.

A curated collection of Steve’s speeches, interviews and correspondence, Make Something Wonderful offers an unparalleled window into how one of the world’s most creative entrepreneurs approached his life and work. In these pages, Steve shares his perspective on his childhood, on launching and being pushed out of Apple, on his time with Pixar and NeXT, and on his ultimate return to the company that started it all.

The origin of the “make something wonderful” phrase is also interesting. As highlighted on the official Archive website, Jobs said the phrase during an internal Apple meeting: “One of the ways that I believe people express their appreciation to the rest of humanity is to make something wonderful and put it out there.

Hands-on with the physical ‘Make Something Wonderful’

The physical version of the Make Something Wonderful book is a beautiful collation of Steve Jobs memories. It features a hardback design with an embossed front cover design featuring the book’s title, the “Steve Jobs in his own words” subtitle,” and the Steve Jobs Archive logo. It also features a Polaroid-style image of Jobs himself.

Inside the book, you get all of the same content as you do in the digital version, including full-color images of Jobs over the years, screenshots of emails and memos, and more.

For Apple and Disney employees, the book is a wonderful collection each company’s (including Pixar’s) achievements over the years. But even beyond those employees, this book is a must-have for Apple fans and historians. Even though there is not much “new” information in the book, it represents a beautiful collection of some of the best moments – especially in physical form.

As the Steve Jobs Archive continues to grow, I’m excited to see what’s next. At some point, I hope to see the official release of physical products and mementos, whether it’s a book, posters, or something else.

In the meantime, ebook can be read in Apple Books on your iPhone, iPad, or Mac. It can also be read in the browser, or downloadable as an ePub to import into your Kindle, Nook, or other e-reader device.

