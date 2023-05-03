 Skip to main content

Employees at Apple’s first unionized retail store want tips from customers, 10% raise, and more

Avatar for Filipe Espósito  | May 3 2023 - 3:56 pm PT
3 Comments
Apple store union | Apple Store at night

Apple has been facing disputes with its retail workers in the US since some stores decided to unionize. This time, a unionized Apple Store in Maryland has been demanding something rather unusual. In addition to higher pay and additional time off, which is expected, the employees want to be able to receive tips from customers.

Apple Retail employees want better pay and tips from customers

As reported by Bloomberg, Apple Retail employees represented by the International Association of Machinists & Aerospace Workers are “conducting negotiations” with the company on Wednesday and Thursday. In their latest proposal, they asked for a 10% increase in their pay, as well as changes in vacation, bereavement leave, and overtime policies.

For example, employee representatives want Apple to pay more for work schedules on holidays, including the day after Thanksgiving. The union also asks for expanded paid vacations and increased time off based on years of service. Moreover, it wants extended bereavement periods from 10 days per occurrence to a maximum of 45 days per year.

But there’s something different about their request. In addition to a pay raise, the employees are asking Apple to adopt a tipping system. This way, customers would be able to tip the employees 3%, 5%, or a custom amount for in-store credit card transactions.

The report notes that asking customers for tips would significantly impact “the company’s tightly controlled retail experience.” The union argues that tips are a way to let customers “express gratitude for a job well done without any obligations.” Some employees mentioned in the report fear that this unusual request might make negotiations more difficult and shift the focus away from more critical changes.

Apple Union

Apple faces challenges with unionization of its stores

Unsurprisingly, Apple declined to comment on the news. Last year, Apple’s Retail Store in Towson, Maryland, became the company’s first to unionize. On the other hand, Apple is continuing its efforts to stop stores from unionizing, including nationwide meetings with retail employees to “discuss the risks of unionization.”

After being accused of illegal anti-union tactics, Apple has agreed to let a third-party audit check whether the company complies with its human rights policies.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

Apple Retail

Apple Retail

Apple operates more than 500 retail stores acros…
Unionization

Unionization

Author

Avatar for Filipe Espósito Filipe Espósito

Filipe Espósito is a Brazilian tech Journalist who started covering Apple news on iHelp BR with some exclusive scoops — including the reveal of the new Apple Watch Series 5 models in titanium and ceramic. He joined 9to5Mac to share even more tech news around the world.