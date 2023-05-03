Employees at Apple’s first unionized retail store want tips from customers, 10% raise, and more

Apple has been facing disputes with its retail workers in the US since some stores decided to unionize. This time, a unionized Apple Store in Maryland has been demanding something rather unusual. In addition to higher pay and additional time off, which is expected, the employees want to be able to receive tips from customers.

Apple Retail employees want better pay and tips from customers

As reported by Bloomberg, Apple Retail employees represented by the International Association of Machinists & Aerospace Workers are “conducting negotiations” with the company on Wednesday and Thursday. In their latest proposal, they asked for a 10% increase in their pay, as well as changes in vacation, bereavement leave, and overtime policies.

For example, employee representatives want Apple to pay more for work schedules on holidays, including the day after Thanksgiving. The union also asks for expanded paid vacations and increased time off based on years of service. Moreover, it wants extended bereavement periods from 10 days per occurrence to a maximum of 45 days per year.

But there’s something different about their request. In addition to a pay raise, the employees are asking Apple to adopt a tipping system. This way, customers would be able to tip the employees 3%, 5%, or a custom amount for in-store credit card transactions.

The report notes that asking customers for tips would significantly impact “the company’s tightly controlled retail experience.” The union argues that tips are a way to let customers “express gratitude for a job well done without any obligations.” Some employees mentioned in the report fear that this unusual request might make negotiations more difficult and shift the focus away from more critical changes.

Apple faces challenges with unionization of its stores

Unsurprisingly, Apple declined to comment on the news. Last year, Apple’s Retail Store in Towson, Maryland, became the company’s first to unionize. On the other hand, Apple is continuing its efforts to stop stores from unionizing, including nationwide meetings with retail employees to “discuss the risks of unionization.”

After being accused of illegal anti-union tactics, Apple has agreed to let a third-party audit check whether the company complies with its human rights policies.