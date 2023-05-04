 Skip to main content

Watch Apple’s iPhone recycling robot Daisy punch out screws, freeze batteries, and more

Avatar for Michael Potuck  | May 4 2023 - 9:08 am PT
0 Comments

Last year, we got a close look at the iPhone recycling robot Daisy. With over 2 billion iPhones sold worldwide, figuring out how to scale recycling smartphones efficiently is a major part of Apple’s plan to be carbon neutral by 2030. Now a new behind-the-scenes look at Daisy asks the question, “is this robot Apple’s most important device yet?”

EV and sustainability YouTube channel Fully Charged Show got to tour one of Apple’s recycling facilities that’s using Daisy. As a refresher, last year Apple shared that it can recycle up to 200 iPhones per hour making it capable of 1.2 million iPhones per year.

Now we’ve got another in-depth look at how Daisy works, how it helps reduce mining, improvements from Liam 1 and 2 (Daisy’s predecessors) like punching screws, freezing and busting out batteries, sorting iPhone modules, and much more.

Apple says iPhone is now 20% made from recycled materials and the goal is that eventually all new iPhones will be made from 100% recycled materials.

Additionally, Apple shared it is making as much of the recycling intellectual property as possible open source so other companies can take advantage of its advancements.

For more details on Apple’s sustainability progress, check out the Check out its 2023 report. And here’s the full 12-minute behind-the-scenes look at Daisy:

Top image via Fully Charged

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

AAPL Company

AAPL Company

Breaking news from Cupertino. We’ll give you t…
iPhone

iPhone

Introduced in 2007 by Steve Jobs, iPhone is Appl…
Environment

Author

Avatar for Michael Potuck Michael Potuck

Michael is an editor for 9to5Mac. Since joining in 2016 he has written more than 3,000 articles including breaking news, reviews, and detailed comparisons and tutorials.

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Really useful USB-C + USB-A charger for home/work and travel.

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

My slim wallet of choice for iPhone 12