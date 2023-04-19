Apple touts environmental progress in annual report ahead of Earth Day

Earlier this month, Apple shared an update on its progress to become carbon neutral by 2030 with some of the ways it’s being green and efficient with its corporate operations. Now ahead of Earth Day on April 22, Apple has shared its 2023 Environmental Progress Report that fully dives into how it did for 2022 and the path ahead as it moves toward carbon neutrality.

Update 9 am PT: Apple has also shared a Newsroom post highlighting the 2023 Environmental Report, its People and Environment in Our Supply Chain Report, and other initiatives like Today at Apple sessions, its updated Trade In page, Apple TV+ content, Apple Watch challenge, and more.

Apple is featuring the 2023 Environmental Progress Report on its homepage today with the taglines “Behind every product is a plan for the environment” and “Innovation at every step.” Clicking the homepage link “See our progress” takes you to an updated environment microsite.

Our commitment to becoming carbon neutral by 2030 drives everything we do. Every Apple product will be made with clean energy and even more recycled and renewable materials. Because the earth won’t wait, and neither will we.

With an interactive infographic, Apple details how its big-picture plan for environmental progress played out in 2022:

Recovery More than 40,000 metric tons of electronic scrap directed to recycling in 2022.

Materials 20% of all materials shipped in products last year came from recycled sources.

Make More than 250 suppliers, representing over 85% of our direct manufacturing spend, have committed to using 100% renewable electricity for Apple production.

Shipping 80% reduction in shipping emissions of HomePod (2nd generation) through our new transportation plan.

Product Use Over 70% reduction in average product energy use since 2008.



You can dive further into each aspect on Apple’s environment page. But the deepest dive is in the 100+ page 2023 Environmental Progress Report from Apple.

Apple’s vice president of environment, policy, and social initiatives, Lisa Jackson opens the report with some reflections and thoughts on the company’s 2030 journey to being carbon neutral.

In this year’s report, you’ll find the most detailed portrait yet of where we are today and where we’re headed. Here’s the big picture: Since 2015, we’ve reduced our emissions by over 45 percent. We did it while reaching more Apple users than ever before. And, in doing so, we demonstrated that the choice between a thriving business and a thriving planet is a false one.

Here are the highlights from the report:

Check out the full 2023 Apple Environmental Progress Report for all the fine details.