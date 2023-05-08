 Skip to main content

iOS 17 Lock Screen might give Maps the Music treatment

Avatar for Michael Potuck  | May 8 2023 - 9:07 am PT
Apple Maps iOS 17

A new rumor today says that Apple Maps will get an iPhone Lock Screen Live Activities overhaul with iOS 17. While the alleged change would decrease the view of Maps, it would allow access notifications and show the date and time.

Anonymous Twitter leaker Analyst 941 shared the rumor this morning saying “Love it or don’t, Apple doesn’t care – this is the new Maps “Live Activity” for Lock Screen (all iPhones).”

As a refresher, Analyst 941 did accurately share certain details about the iPhone 14 Pro’s Dynamic Island ahead of its launch but doesn’t have an established track record of accurate predictions.

As shown above and below, the alleged new Maps Live Activities experience on the Lock Screen would be more like Apple Music than the current Maps Lock Screen in iOS 16.

Currently, when using Apple Maps, the entire Lock Screen shows your navigation. In this possible change for iOS 17, the new design is a 2/3 view for Maps with the time and date remaining in the top 1/3. But you may be able to resize the view to the lower 1/3 size to match how Apple Music and other apps show up on the Lock Screen.

Also, with iOS 16, you can’t view notifications when navigating with Apple Maps from the Lock Screen. Swiping up just unlocks your phone. In iOS 17, Analyst 941 says you can access notifications by swiping up – as you can with any other Live Activities-supported integration.

Finally, the leaker says “yes this is coming to iOS 17; confirmed.” However, this is the first time we’ve heard this rumor, so for now, it’s tough to know for sure. But we’re less than a month away from Apple officially showing iOS 17 off on June 5 at the WWDC keynote.

