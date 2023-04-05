iOS 17 reportedly getting a redesigned Control Center for the first time since iOS 11

Apple is expected to unveil iOS 17 in June at WWDC 2023, along with other new software. While we don’t know many details about what to expect for iOS 17, a recent report suggested that the update will include a bunch of “nice to have” features. Now another report claims that the Control Center will be redesigned for the first time in years.

iOS 17 to get a redesigned Control Center

Control Center was first introduced with iOS 7, and it lets users quickly access Wi-Fi, cellular, and Bluetooth settings, as well as media controls and shortcuts to some native apps. According to an anonymous leaker in the MacRumors Forums, the Control Center will be completely redesigned in iOS 17.

There are no details about what exactly will change with the new Control Center, but presumably, Apple will let users further customize it. Currently, users can only rearrange some of the Control Center items and add more shortcuts from a preset list of options.

If true, this will be the first time Apple has redesigned Control Center since iOS 11 in 2017, when the company made it a full-screen menu in preparation for the iPhone X that year. The report comes from the same leaker who shared precise details about the Dynamic Island of the iPhone 14 Pro weeks before the official announcement of the new iPhones.

At first, Bloomberg had reported that iOS 17 would be a minor update focused on improving the overall stability of the system. However, journalist Mark Gurman said last month that Apple changed its strategy and asked engineers to add features much requested by iPhone and iPad users.

Also according to rumors, Apple may drop support for iPhone 8, iPhone X, and the first-generation iPad Pro with iOS 17 and iPadOS 17.

Apple will officially announce iOS 17 at WWDC 2023, as well as other major OS versions, like watchOS 10, tvOS 17, and macOS 14. We also expect that WWDC will be the event where Apple unveils the long-awaited headset project. WWDC 2023 will take place June 5-9, with a special opening event in Apple Park.