 Skip to main content

Children’s use of social media should be managed, says American Psychological Association

Avatar for Ben Lovejoy  | May 10 2023 - 5:51 am PT
0 Comments
Children's use of social media | Child with smartphone

Children’s use of social media may have both positive and negative impacts, but parents and other caregivers should ensure they remain watchful, says a new health advisory.

The American Psychological Association (APA) has made 10 recommendations to reduce the risks of harm, several of them being to better educate children about the issues they may encounter …

Background

A number of studies have identified concerns about use of social media by minors. A year ago, for example, child-protection nonprofit Thorn found that as many as one in three children had experienced an “online sexual interaction.”

While the most common experiences reported involved bullying or generally being made to feel uncomfortable (38%), 1 in 3 participants reported having had an online sexual interaction.

Response options coded as an “online sexual interaction” in analysis included: being asked for a nude image or video, being asked to go “on cam” with a nude or sexually explicit stream, being sent a nude photo or video, or being sent sexually explicit messages.

Other concerns relate to bullying, and eating disorders.

Children’s use of social media should be managed

The APA has now issued its first ever health advisory about social media, stating that its recommendations are based on the scientific evidence.

It opens by saying that using social media “is not inherently beneficial or harmful” to children, and argues against blanket bans.

Data suggest that youths’ psychological development may benefit from this type of online social interaction, particularly during periods of social isolation, when experiencing stress, when seeking connection to peers with similar developmental and/or health conditions, and perhaps especially for youth who experience adversity or isolation in offline environments.

Youth with symptoms of mental illness, such as adolescents with social anxiety, depression, or loneliness, for instance, may benefit from interactions on social media that allow for greater control, practice, and review of social interactions.

The organization does, however, suggest that social media usage should be monitored up to the age of 14.

In early adolescence (i.e., typically 10–14 years), adult monitoring (i.e., ongoing review, discussion, and coaching around social media content) is advised for most youths’ social media use; autonomy may increase gradually as kids age and if they gain digital literacy skills. However, monitoring should be balanced with youths’ appropriate needs for privacy.

It also notes that use of social media by parents and other caregivers can be influential, so adults also need to limit their own usage.

Children should be educated, so that hate speech like racism is recognized as such.

Adolescents should be trained to recognize online structural racism and critique racist messages. Research shows that young people who are able to critique racism experience less psychological distress when they witness race-related traumatic events online.

Parents should also proactively look for signs of problematic social media usage, such as spending excessive time on it, and impacting on sleep and exercise.

Particular care is needed around apps that focus on appearance, such as Instagram, as these have been shown to impact body image, disordered eating, and depressive symptoms, particularly among girls.

Educating children is key

The APA suggests educating children on the following issues:

  • Questioning the accuracy and representativeness of social media content
  • Understanding the tactics used to spread mis- and disinformation
  • Limiting “overgeneralization” and “misestimation” errors that lead users to incorrectly estimate others’ behaviors or attitudes based on social media content or reactions to content
  • Spotting signs of problematic social media use
  • How to build and nourish healthy online relationships
  • How to solve conflicts that can emerge on social media platforms
  • How to refrain from excessive social comparisons online and/or better understand how images and content can be manipulated
  • How to recognize online structural racism and critique racist messages
  • How to safely communicate about mental health online

I can think of adults who could benefit from similar education…

You can read the full advice here.

Photo: Brooke Cagle/Unsplash

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

Facebook

Facebook

Facebook is the most popular social media servic…
Instagram

Instagram

Instagram is a social media service owned by Fac…
Apple Health TikTok

Author

Avatar for Ben Lovejoy Ben Lovejoy

Ben Lovejoy is a British technology writer and EU Editor for 9to5Mac. He’s known for his op-eds and diary pieces, exploring his experience of Apple products over time, for a more rounded review. He also writes fiction, with two technothriller novels, a couple of SF shorts and a rom-com!

Ben Lovejoy's favorite gear

Dell 49-inch curved monitor

Dell 49-inch curved monitor