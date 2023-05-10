Children’s use of social media should be managed, says American Psychological Association

Children’s use of social media may have both positive and negative impacts, but parents and other caregivers should ensure they remain watchful, says a new health advisory.

The American Psychological Association (APA) has made 10 recommendations to reduce the risks of harm, several of them being to better educate children about the issues they may encounter …

Background

A number of studies have identified concerns about use of social media by minors. A year ago, for example, child-protection nonprofit Thorn found that as many as one in three children had experienced an “online sexual interaction.”

While the most common experiences reported involved bullying or generally being made to feel uncomfortable (38%), 1 in 3 participants reported having had an online sexual interaction. Response options coded as an “online sexual interaction” in analysis included: being asked for a nude image or video, being asked to go “on cam” with a nude or sexually explicit stream, being sent a nude photo or video, or being sent sexually explicit messages.

Other concerns relate to bullying, and eating disorders.

Children’s use of social media should be managed

The APA has now issued its first ever health advisory about social media, stating that its recommendations are based on the scientific evidence.

It opens by saying that using social media “is not inherently beneficial or harmful” to children, and argues against blanket bans.

Data suggest that youths’ psychological development may benefit from this type of online social interaction, particularly during periods of social isolation, when experiencing stress, when seeking connection to peers with similar developmental and/or health conditions, and perhaps especially for youth who experience adversity or isolation in offline environments. Youth with symptoms of mental illness, such as adolescents with social anxiety, depression, or loneliness, for instance, may benefit from interactions on social media that allow for greater control, practice, and review of social interactions.

The organization does, however, suggest that social media usage should be monitored up to the age of 14.

In early adolescence (i.e., typically 10–14 years), adult monitoring (i.e., ongoing review, discussion, and coaching around social media content) is advised for most youths’ social media use; autonomy may increase gradually as kids age and if they gain digital literacy skills. However, monitoring should be balanced with youths’ appropriate needs for privacy.

It also notes that use of social media by parents and other caregivers can be influential, so adults also need to limit their own usage.

Children should be educated, so that hate speech like racism is recognized as such.

Adolescents should be trained to recognize online structural racism and critique racist messages. Research shows that young people who are able to critique racism experience less psychological distress when they witness race-related traumatic events online.

Parents should also proactively look for signs of problematic social media usage, such as spending excessive time on it, and impacting on sleep and exercise.

Particular care is needed around apps that focus on appearance, such as Instagram, as these have been shown to impact body image, disordered eating, and depressive symptoms, particularly among girls.

Educating children is key

The APA suggests educating children on the following issues:

Questioning the accuracy and representativeness of social media content

Understanding the tactics used to spread mis- and disinformation

Limiting “overgeneralization” and “misestimation” errors that lead users to incorrectly estimate others’ behaviors or attitudes based on social media content or reactions to content

Spotting signs of problematic social media use

How to build and nourish healthy online relationships

How to solve conflicts that can emerge on social media platforms

How to refrain from excessive social comparisons online and/or better understand how images and content can be manipulated

How to recognize online structural racism and critique racist messages

How to safely communicate about mental health online

I can think of adults who could benefit from similar education…

You can read the full advice here.

Photo: Brooke Cagle/Unsplash