Deals: New lows on Apple Pencil 2 at $85 and Apple Watch Ultra at $97 off, plus M2 MacBook Air and more

All of Monday’s best deals are now up for the taking, thanks to our pals over at 9to5Toys. On tap to start the week, a new all-time low has arrived on Apple Pencil 2 at $85. That’s joined by much of the same best price ever status on Apple Watch Ultra at $702. Not to mention, Apple’s new M2 MacBook Air with MagSafe now at $199 off. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple Pencil 2 falls to new all-time low of $85

After Apple just launched Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro on iPadOS devices last week, Amazon today is rolling out a fitting markdown on the companion Apple Pencil 2. The popular accessory has been deemed a must-have by practically any iPadOS user, and now you can score an even better price. Typically fetching $129, right now the stylus drops to $85 at Amazon. That’s stacking up to $44 in savings alongside delivering a new all-time low. This is an extra $4 below our previous mention and the first time it has dropped below $89.

Compatible with everything from the just-released iPad Air 5 to the Pro models and even Apple’s compact iPad mini, Apple Pencil 2 elevates the experience be it for drawing, taking handwritten notes, or just getting more precise input. Its refreshed design magnetically snaps onto the side of your device for storage and also in order to recharge for a streamlined package. There’s also the unique new hover features that are rolling out to the new M2 models.

Apple Watch Ultra falls to new Amazon all-time low of $702

Amazon is now offering the best price ever on Apple Watch Ultra. Right now, the titanium case with yellow Ocean Band is resting at $702 from the usual $799 going rate. Not only is this $97 off the going rate, but a new all-time low. It’s $28 below our previous mentions and still one of the first-ever chances to save.

Apple Watch Ultra arrives as the most capable wearable ever from Apple with an even more rugged design that the usual Series 8 offerings, or any of its predecessors for that matter. Everything about that improved feature set is packed into a titanium case that encircles the larger 49mm screen that’s the brightest Always-On Retina display yet. A more distinct side module encompasses the Digital Crown and customizable action button, rounding out the form-factor change with 100-meter water-resistance. Then there’s all the actual features like 36-hour battery life, dual-frequency GPS, and everything else you can read about over in our coverage.

Apple’s new M2 MacBook Air with MagSafe now $199 off

Amazon is now offering the second-best price to date on Apple’s latest M2 MacBook Air. Available in both Space Gray and Silver styles, today’s offer lands on the 256GB configuration at $1,000. These are both down from the usual $1,199 going rate with $199 in savings attached. While we’ve seen pricing land at $1 below today’s offer once before, the discounts here arrive as the second-best chances to save yet. We’ve only seen a $1,000 going rate twice before, too. Those who need even more storage in their portable machine will also find the elevated 512GB capacities getting in on the savings. Also clocking in at $199 off, three styles of the larger capacity models sell for $1,300.

Apple’s all-new M2 MacBook Air comes powered by its latest in-house chip and pairs with a refreshed form-factor. The 13-inch Liquid Retina Display sports a 500-nit brightness to complete the P3 wide color support and pairs with a 1080p FaceTime camera with three-mic array and Spatial Audio-enabled speakers. Though the real highlight has to be the return of MagSafe charging, which pairs with other I/O like dual Thunderbolt ports. Learn more about the entry-level configuration’s performance.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device, or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac along the way!

