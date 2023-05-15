T-Mobile reopening free MLB․TV and MLS enrollment on May 23

One of the nice perks customers get through T-Mobile Tuesdays include a free yearly subscription to MLB.TV and MLS Season Pass. However, there’s a limited window to take advantage of those offers and they closed earlier this spring. Now T-Mobile is reopening the free enrollment window for MLB.TV and is also giving customers an extra $200 per line for any other streaming sports service.

The Uncarrier announced the details in a newsroom post this morning:

T-Mobile now has the ultimate sports streaming package, giving customers another crack at free MLB.TV, plus $200 anyone can put toward ANY other sports streaming app of their choice when bringing their number to T-Mobile. Yes, even live billiards. Or boxing. Or bowling. That’s on top of MLS Season Pass on Us and ViX Premium on Us featuring exclusive matches from the best leagues in Europe and Latin America, which customers can already get.

New and existing T-Mobile customers can claim their free access to MLB.TV ($139.99 value) from May 23 through July 17

That even includes T-Mobile 5G Home Internet and Metro by T-Mobile customers

MLS Season Pass will become available in the T-Mobile Tuesdays app from May 23 as well (or you can find the offer here now)

Along with that reopened offer, T-Mobile is giving new customers on its Go5G Plus plan $200 prepaid gift cards for each line to use other sports streaming packages.

T-Mobile is also doing an MLB All-Star Week giveaway with “a pair of tickets to the T-Mobile Home Run Derby, MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard, Capital One PLAY BALL PARK, VIP access to an epic party, money for food, beverages and merch at T-Mobile Park, plus flights and a hotel.”

Entries for that can be submitted starting May 30.

These latest announcements come after T-Mobile and the MLB renewed their official partnership through 2028 last month.

How to get free MLB.TV and MLS for free with T-Mobile

May 23 through July 17, head to the T-Mobile Tuesdays app

Tap on the MLB.TV or MLS offer on the home screen

Choose “Save to My Stuff”

Then tap “Copy code and redeem”

Check out more specifics in the full announcement and the T-Mobile Tuesdays landing page.