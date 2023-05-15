 Skip to main content

T-Mobile reopening free MLB․TV and MLS enrollment on May 23

Avatar for Michael Potuck  | May 15 2023 - 7:17 am PT
1 Comment
T-Mobile MLB.TV and MLS

One of the nice perks customers get through T-Mobile Tuesdays include a free yearly subscription to MLB.TV and MLS Season Pass. However, there’s a limited window to take advantage of those offers and they closed earlier this spring. Now T-Mobile is reopening the free enrollment window for MLB.TV and is also giving customers an extra $200 per line for any other streaming sports service.

The Uncarrier announced the details in a newsroom post this morning:

T-Mobile now has the ultimate sports streaming package, giving customers another crack at free MLB.TV, plus $200 anyone can put toward ANY other sports streaming app of their choice when bringing their number to T-Mobile. Yes, even live billiards. Or boxing. Or bowling. That’s on top of MLS Season Pass on Us and ViX Premium on Us featuring exclusive matches from the best leagues in Europe and Latin America, which customers can already get.

  • New and existing T-Mobile customers can claim their free access to MLB.TV ($139.99 value) from May 23 through July 17
  • That even includes T-Mobile 5G Home Internet and Metro by T-Mobile customers
  • MLS Season Pass will become available in the T-Mobile Tuesdays app from May 23 as well (or you can find the offer here now)

Along with that reopened offer, T-Mobile is giving new customers on its Go5G Plus plan $200 prepaid gift cards for each line to use other sports streaming packages.

T-Mobile is also doing an MLB All-Star Week giveaway with “a pair of tickets to the T-Mobile Home Run Derby, MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard, Capital One PLAY BALL PARK, VIP access to an epic party, money for food, beverages and merch at T-Mobile Park, plus flights and a hotel.”

Entries for that can be submitted starting May 30.

These latest announcements come after T-Mobile and the MLB renewed their official partnership through 2028 last month.

How to get free MLB.TV and MLS for free with T-Mobile

  • May 23 through July 17, head to the T-Mobile Tuesdays app
  • Tap on the MLB.TV or MLS offer on the home screen
  • Choose “Save to My Stuff”
  • Then tap “Copy code and redeem”

Check out more specifics in the full announcement and the T-Mobile Tuesdays landing page.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

T-Mobile

T-Mobile

T-Mobile is the 3rd largest U.S. wireless carrie…
MLB

MLB

Author

Avatar for Michael Potuck Michael Potuck

Michael is an editor for 9to5Mac. Since joining in 2016 he has written more than 3,000 articles including breaking news, reviews, and detailed comparisons and tutorials.

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Really useful USB-C + USB-A charger for home/work and travel.

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

My slim wallet of choice for iPhone 12