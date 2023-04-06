T-Mobile and MLB renew official partnership, customers get free MLB.TV through 2028

T-Mobile has been on a roll with its partnerships this year. Following up on becoming the official mobile carrier for Vail Mountain Resorts and AAA, the Un-carrier has announced that it has renewed its MLB partnership in a new six-year deal. The news means T-Mobile customers will get to enjoy free MLB.TV through 2028, 5G coverage expansion at MLB stadiums, and more.

T-Mobile announced the news in a press release this morning.

Along with the promise to continue the perk of free MLB.TV for subscribers through 2028 ($150 value), the Un-carrier is going to help the MLB with its automated ball-strike system, sponsor the MLB All-Star Home Run Derby, sponsor the Little League Baseball World Series, expand 5G coverage at MLB stadiums, and more.

T-Mobile is the Official Wireless Partner of Major League Baseball (MLB), Minor League Baseball (MiLB) and Little League Baseball and Softball through 2028. With this new deal, the Un-carrier will: Work with MLB to test the automated ball-strike system over a T-Mobile 5G Private Mobile Network at select MiLB games this season.

Continue its title sponsorship of the T-Mobile Home Run Derby during MLB All-Star Week.

Partner with MLB Network to bring back the fan-favorite T-Mobile 5G BP show for the T-Mobile Home Run Derby and MLB Postseason.

Become the presenting sponsor for the Little League Baseball World Series, building on its relationship with the world’s largest youth sports organization.

Give T-Mobile customers free MLB.TV subscriptions via T-Mobile Tuesdays through 2028.

As for the expansion of 5G in and around MLB stadiums, the company says it is “already deploying and expanding its industry-leading 5G network across the country, including at MLB stadiums, laying the groundwork for future immersive 5G-connected experiences for fans and enhanced connectivity for T-Mobile customers.”

Free MLB.TV is part of the T-Mobile Tuesdays perks that also include freebies like discounts and cashback on travel and dining, and more offers that are updated weekly. Meanwhile, Magenta plan benefits include perks like free Netflix, Apple TV+, MLS Season Pass, and more.

