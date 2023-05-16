Apple to begin mass production of iPhone 15 displays in June

The iPhone 14 lineup was heavily impacted by supply constraints last year, which resulted in customers not being able to buy a new model in time for the holiday season – especially when it came to the Pro models. This time, however, it seems that production of the iPhone 15 display panels will begin as early as June to ensure that there will be enough units available by the end of the year.

Production of iPhone 15 display panels to begin next month

As reported by DSCC analyst Ross Young, production of the iPhone 15 display panels is expected to begin in June. According to the analyst, both iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro are expected to have “an early lead in volume,” which suggests that Apple is expecting higher demand for these specific models.

Young said that all new iPhone 15 models will get the Dynamic Island, not just the Pro models. The news was corroborated by other sources, including 9to5Mac. The Pro models will keep the same size display as the current generation, but with thinner bezels. Unsurprisingly, more premium technologies like ProMotion, which enables variable refresh rates up to 120Hz, will remain exclusive to Pro models.

Preparation for production of the iPhone 15 reportedly began in January, but mass production usually starts between June and July.

More about iPhone 15

According to 9to5Mac’s sources, Apple has been working on a new design for the iPhone 15 lineup. However, part of this redesign has been scrapped – which would be new solid state volume buttons with haptic feedback. Still, customers can expect a new Action button that will replace the mute/ring switch.

Analysts Ming-Chi Kuo and Jeff Pu reported that Apple decided to switch back to the classic volume buttons due to supply issues, as the new buttons would be too complex and could end up delaying iPhone 15 production.

Interestingly, a recent report by Kuo revealed that Apple may opt for larger displays for next year’s iPhone 16 Pro. Young also suggested the same on Twitter a few days ago.

Both iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro are expected to be officially announced in September.