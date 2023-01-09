iPhone 15 production enters first phase, with initial trial production

Foxconn has begun the very first stage of iPhone 15 production, in the form of initial trial production. This stage is formally known as new production introduction, or NPI.

The NPI stage is designed to identify any problems with the planned production process, as well as to identify opportunities for refinement and streamlining …

iPhone 15 production – NPI stage

iPhone assembly companies never rest. After struggling to catch up with demand for the iPhone 14, Foxconn has already started work on the initial stage of iPhone 15 production.

While there will already have been hand assembly of a small number of iPhone 15 models, the NPI stage uses a real production line. Phones are assembled using the exact processes and equipment expected to be used during mass production.

The main purpose of NPI production is to ensure that everything involved in the assembly process works as expected, and to identify anything that might pose a problem when mass production begins.

A secondary goal is to look for opportunities to refine and improve the production process – anything that might boost yields, increase efficiency, or reduce costs.

Foxconn first to enter NPI

Economic Daily News reports that, unsurprisingly, Foxconn has been chosen by Apple to be first to carry out trial production. Foxconn (formally known as the Hon Hai Precision Industry Co.) is the company’s primary iPhone assembler, and is expected to receive the bulk of iPhone 15 orders in both China and India.

Hon Hai’s mainland Shenzhen Guanlan factory, began to enter the advanced iPhone 15 new machine trial production and introduction service (NPI).

One change expected this year is that iPhone 15 production is expected to begin simultaneously in both China and India. That had initially been Apple’s plan for the iPhone 14, but the company didn’t quite hit its goal, with assembly in India kicking off a few weeks after China.

iPhone 15 expectations

This year’s lineup is expected to mirror that of the iPhone 14, though the Pro Max model may be rebranded:

iPhone 15

iPhone 15 Plus

iPhone 15 Pro

iPhone 15 Ultra / Pro Max

This year may be your last chance to buy a Plus model, as the iPhone 14 Plus model reportedly hasn’t sold well. It doesn’t have much going for it over the base model, and many of those considering paying extra for the screen size would have seen the sense of paying $200 more to get the many extra features of the iPhone 14 Pro Max. It’s too late for Apple to abandon iPhone 15 Plus plans, but we’re not expecting to see an iPhone 16 Plus.

Case and display sizes are expected to remain unchanged, but the Dynamic Island is expected to come to the base models – though not ProMotion or Always On. In all models, we’re expecting Apple to ditch Lightning for USB-C.

As usual, the biggest improvements are likely to be to the cameras. First, boosting dynamic range by using a new generation of Sony sensors. Second, the Ultra getting a periscope lens for greatly increased optical zoom range. Third, the 48MP sensor, which is currently a Pro-only feature, is expected to come to the base model iPhone 15 also.

It’s possible that the A17 chip may focus more on power efficiency and battery life than raw power, though this is based on reading between the lines of a TSMC statement.

Finally, and very unexpectedly, iPhone 15 buyers could pay less than expected for this year’s phones.

