iPhone 15 camera expected to improve photo quality with less overexposure

Apple’s iPhone 14 has spent two months on the market, so naturally, we’re racking up on rumors about next year’s iPhone 15. The latest detail describes how the next-generation of iPhone cameras will improve photography performance.

No iPhone update is complete without some improvement to the camera system, and the iPhone 15 will not be an exception. According to Nikkei Asia, Apple will rely on new sensor technology from Sony to deliver better photography with the iPhone 15.

Today’s report claims Sony’s latest sensor technology “roughly doubles the saturation signal level in each pixel” to deliver higher dynamic range than existing iPhone camera systems.

The result should be fewer photos that are oversaturated or undersaturated when there’s a huge difference between brightness in the foreground and background.

Sony’s new image sensor roughly doubles the saturation signal level in each pixel compared with conventional sensors. In other words, the sensors can capture more light and reduce overexposure or underexposure in certain settings, enabling a smartphone camera to clearly photograph a person’s face even if the subject is standing against a strong backlight.

The report goes on to explain that Sony’s latest sensor tech uses a “new semiconductor architecture which places photodiodes and transistors in separate substrate layers, allowing the sensor to add more photodiodes to the dedicated layer.”

iPhone 15 Pro will especially be a significant camera upgrade next fall. Apple is expected to introduce its first periscope lens that’s capable of delivering more optical zoom with a 90 degrees mirror system.

All iPhone 15 models are expected to switch to USB-C from Lightning, and Pro models may deliver Thunderbolt transfer speeds for moving large photo and video files quickly.

Each new iPhone 15 model will likely feature the Dynamic Island introduced on this year’s iPhone 14 Pro, but only Pro models are expected to have ProMotion and Always-On display again next year.

More recently, talk of a potential iPhone 15 Ultra with a titanium casing and a curved rear side has started.

Keep up with the latest iPhone 15 rumors here. Are overexposure and underexposure a problem on current iPhone cameras for you? Let us know below.

