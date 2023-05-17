Pocket for iOS gets overhaul with new Home experience, ‘Saves’ tab, more

Mozilla’s popular read-it-later app and service Pocket is out with a big update for its iOS app. The release comes with an all-new design that brings a fresh experience for Home, “My Lists” evolving to “Saves,” improved navigation, and more.

Mozilla detailed the new Pocket release for iOS, Android, and the web in a blog post.

Starting today, Pocket is rolling out a new mobile and web experience so you can easily find the stories and topics you care about. In addition, Pocket is launching a new feature called Lists (at launch just on web, with the feature coming to Pocket mobile later this year), which will make it simpler to organize saved content.

The new design is focused on offering a faster and simpler UI and that was built around the new Home tab:

a new Home experience – a starting off point for visiting everything in Pocket, from your saved content to the articles and Curated Collections we think you’ll love. We will be continuing to build on Home to provide you with different perspectives on what you’ve saved and what you’ve discovered, as well as topics like Best of the Web, Editors’ Picks, In Case You Missed It, and more.

When it comes to the new Saves tab (previously “My List”), Pocket says it’s more streamlined, offering “one place to access features like search, and listen, as well as to view your tagged items and favorites. We’ve also made it easier to archive items with a swipe.”

Plus the new update brings more seamless navigation and access to settings.

Pocket also notes that looking ahead, it will be releasing updates for iOS every two weeks. And it will also be bringing back “the ability to create and view highlights on your saved articles, improving the quality of the articles that we recommend to you, and bringing additional functionality to our Listen feature, through which you can listen to your saved articles.”

You can grab the new Pocket iOS app as a free download.