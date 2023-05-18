Apple releases macOS Ventura 13.4 with new sports-related features

After months of beta testing, Apple has finally released macOS Ventura 13.4 to the public. The update, which is now available for macOS users, comes with new sports-related features, as well as a new system for installing beta software. Read on as we detail what’s new with macOS Ventura 13.4.

One big change coming with macOS Ventura 13.4 is the new system for installing betas that was introduced with iOS 16.4. The operating systems now asks for the Apple ID to show and download beta software updates.

macOS checks whether the account is associated with a developer or user registered in the public beta program. It then shows the beta update available for that program. With this change, regular users will no longer be able to install developer betas, for example.

macOS 13.4 full release notes

Sports feed in the sidebar of Apple News gives easy access to stories, scores, standings, and more, for the teams and leagues you follow

My Sports score and schedule cards in Apple News take you directly to game pages where you can find additional details about specific games

Resolves an issue where Auto Unlock with Apple Watch does not log you into your Mac

Fixes a Bluetooth issue where keyboards connect slowly to Mac after restarting

Addresses a VoiceOver issue with navigating to landmarks on webpages

Fixes an issue where Screen Time settings may reset or not sync across all devices

You can install macOS Ventura 13.4 by going to the Software Update menu in the System Settings app. It may take a while before the update shows up on your computer; make sure that your Mac is compatible with macOS Ventura.

The update build number is XXXXX. Spot any changes in today’s software updates? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter, @9to5Mac.