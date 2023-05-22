Strava announces integration with Nike apps in new partnership

The popular fitness tracker for iPhone and Apple Watch Strava has announced a major new partnership with Nike. As a result, for the first time, Strava users will be able to share their activity across both platforms – which includes the Nike Run Club and Nike Training Club apps.

Strava and Nike partnership

As detailed in a press release, the partnership will allow members to share Nike Run Club and Nike Training Club activity details to Strava. At the same time, Strava will offer a Nike-branded club with challenges and content curated by Nike coaches and athletes. The announcement comes as Strava has been working to rebuild its Clubs experience within the app.

“Strava is one of the largest communities of active people in the world with over 100M athletes discovering the joy of movement and community every day on Strava,” said Michael Horvath, Strava CEO and co-founder. “By partnering with Nike, we’re able to connect two powerful global sport communities on the Strava platform to create meaningful spaces for active people to come together daily.”

According to Strava, the benefits of this new partnership will be available later this summer. The millions of Nike Club app users will be able to upload their activities to Strava and easily share them with the community. New challenges provided by Nike will also be introduced this summer. Athletes will be able to “track their progress and unlock rewards with the brand.”

For those unfamiliar, Strava helps you track and analyze many aspects of your workouts. It uses sensors like GPS and a heart rate monitor to give you advanced metrics. More than that, it has multiple social features, such as an option to share your activities with others in real time.

Last month, Strava announced a major update to its app to include full integration with Spotify. Users can play, pause, skip, and explore their favorite Spotify songs directly from the Strava app. The app is available for free on the App Store. However, some features require a paid subscription.