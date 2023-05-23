Apple invites VR experts to WWDC 2023 as company is expected to announce its new headset

WWDC 2023 will start on June 5 with a special opening keynote. At the event, the company will announce the next major updates to its operating systems, which includes iOS 17, watchOS 10, and macOS 14. But in addition to new software, Apple is also rumored to announce its long-awaited mixed reality headset at the event.

To back up these rumors, the company has invited several experts in virtual reality (VR) technology to the event.

This story is supported by Mosyle, the only Apple Unified Platform. Mosyle is the only solution that fully integrates five different applications on a single Apple-only platform, allowing businesses and schools to easily and automatically deploy, manage, and protect all their Apple devices. Over 38,000 organizations leverage Mosyle solutions to automate the deployment, management, and security of millions of Apple devices daily. Request a FREE account today and discover how you can put your Apple fleet on auto-pilot at a price point that is hard to believe.

VR experts invited to Apple’s next event

Apple is known for carefully choosing the members of the press and creators who will attend its events. Usually, in addition to people who work for tech blogs and major press outlets, Apple also invites journalists who are in some way related to the main topic of the event.

This year, Apple decided for some reason to invite journalists and creators who specialize in VR technologies. Some of them are going to an Apple event for the first time. Ian Hamilton, editor of UploadVR and described by himself as a “VR Journalist” has been invited to the event. Norman Chan, known for testing AR/VR devices, was also invited by Apple.

The fact that Apple invited these people to its upcoming event strongly suggests that the company will indeed announce something VR-related at WWDC 2023. For instance, back in 2014, Apple invited multiple reporters from the fashion world to its September keynote. At that event, the company unveiled the first Apple Watch to the world.

Something similar happened in March 2019, when Apple invited multiple Hollywood stars, as well as directors and reporters from that segment to its special event. The company then announced Apple TV+, its video streaming service, at the keynote.

What to expect from Apple’s mixed reality headset

Apple’s headset will offer an immersive experience thanks to its multiple sensors and high-definition displays. It will also feature high-resolution cameras to let users interact with the real world in augmented reality. The device will run xrOS, a new system based on iOS but designed for a VR environment.

According to multiple reports, Apple’s mixed reality headset (to be named Apple Reality Pro) will offer multiple immersive features, such as FaceTime in virtual reality, gaming, and an option to use the device as an external display for the Mac. It should also run iPad apps in compatibility mode similar to Apple Silicon Macs.

However, due to its complexity, the availability of the headset will be quite low, and the product is not expected to hit stores before the holiday season. Apple Reality Pro is also expected to cost $3,000 in its first version. Developers and the press will be the first to see the device in person at Apple Park next month.

9to5Mac has also been invited by Apple to join the event at Apple Park.