Bloomberg: Apple unveiling video service at star-studded March 25th event

Bloomberg reports today that Apple will unveil its streaming video service at its rumored March 25th event. BuzzFeed News first reported the March 25th date yesterday in the context of Apple’s news subscription service, but it was unclear if the video service would also be included at the event.

According to Bloomberg, Apple has invited a handful of Hollywood stars to the event to commemorate the launch of the video service:

The Cupertino, California-based technology giant is planning a March 25 event to announce both services, according to people familiar with the plan. The iPhone maker invited Hollywood stars, including Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Garner and director JJ Abrams, to attend, one of the people said.

As for the video streaming service itself, Bloomberg says the “paid service” will launch by the summer. Bloomberg doesn’t elaborate on whether or not some content will be made available for free, as other reports have suggested.

Apple has created dozens of TV shows and movies to offer through its streaming video service. Two of the rumored guests at its March 25th event, Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston, will star in one of the shows. Meanwhile, J.J. Abrams is producing a TV series starring Jennifer Garner.

While Apple’s News subscription service will reportedly be priced at $10 per month, details on pricing for the video service remain unclear. CNBC reported that some content would be made available for free to iOS and Apple TV users. How much would you be willing to pay? Let us know in the comments below.

