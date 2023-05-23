 Skip to main content

Yeelight releases Matter upgrade for Yeelight Pro bridge to unlock HomeKit compatibility

Avatar for Bradley Chambers  | May 23 2023 - 9:00 am PT
Yeelight, a popular smart home vendor, has announced a key upgrade for its Yeelight Pro bridge: Matter compatibility. With the upgrade, Yeelight Pro will work with Apple’s HomeKit, Google Home, Amazon Alexa, Samsung’s SmartThings protocol.

The Yeelight Pro is a premium lighting control system that has a diverse range of lightning products like lights and switches. The addition of Matter protocol compatibility further enhances its ability to be the center of your smart home lighting world and provide reliable and secure integration with all of your Apple HomeKit products.

We are excited to announce that we have successfully integrated Matter protocol support into our Yeelight Pro product line,” said Coaster Li, VP of Yeelight Overseas Division. “This integration has enabled our products to work seamlessly with a growing number of smart home devices, giving our customers more freedom and flexibility to create their ideal lighting environments.

The Yeelight Pro product line is designed as a premium solution that you’ll likely want to work with integrators on more complex installations. The Matter protocol upgrade ensures that folks using the Yeelight Pro products now can leverage other protocols/products in their smart home automations and scenes. It’s now possible to turn on a Yeelight Pro light based on another HomeKit motion sensor or Google Home camera.

These kinds of integrations are the outflow of the promise of Matter. Once a product line is upgraded to support Matter, all of your smart home devices can be used together. You can learn more about Yeelight Pro on the product page on Yeelight’s website.

