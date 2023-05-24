Will the iPhone 15 be more expensive?

Leading up to the announcement of the iPhone 14 last fall, there were rumors that the iPhone 14 Pro models would be more expensive than their predecessors. In the end, Apple kept prices the same…but now the same rumors are circulating ahead of the iPhone 15 Pro launch later this year.

iPhone 15 price increase?

According to a sketchy and unverified report on Weibo, Apple is planning to increase the price of the iPhone 15 Pro series as a way to further widen the gap between these models and the iPhone 15 Plus. Meanwhile, industry analyst Jeff Pu has also predicted a price increase for the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, in a report sent to investors.

No further details on potential prices are provided in these reports. Ahead of the iPhone 14 Pro launch, sources such as Ming-Chi Kuo predicted price increases of about $100 across the board. This would have put the iPhone 14 Pro at a starting price of $1,099, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max at a starting price of around $1,199.

Something else to keep in mind is that Apple has already increased the price of the iPhone in many countries around the world. For example, the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ starts at £1,099 in the UK compared to £949 for the iPhone 13 Pro.

9to5Mac’s Take

One thing that I always think is important to remember is that Apple locks in prices and deals for many of its components more than a year ahead of time. It also buys at such high quantities, especially for iPhone components, that it is better able to weather price increases than other companies.

This is likely how Apple was able to maintain the same pricing for the iPhone 14 lineup, despite concerns around inflation and the broader macroeconomic environment. Avoiding price increases with the iPhone 14 gave Apple a leg-up on many of its competitors, who were forced to increase prices due to component prices.

But while we may have escaped price increases with the iPhone 14 lineup, I don’t expect us to do it again this year. I’m not at all surprised to hear rumors that the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max (iPhone 15 Ultra?) will be more expensive than their predecessors.

Interestingly, recent rumors suggest that the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will not see any price increases. This is despite reports that these devices will see notable upgrades in camera hardware alongside the addition of the Dynamic Island.

In fact, there’s even been one report from a source with a decent track record claiming that the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus could be cheaper than the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus. Theoretically, Apple could cut those prices slightly and slightly increase the iPhone 15 Pro prices to help its strategy of better bifurcating the lineup.

What are your guesses on iPhone 15 prices? Should Apple turn the dials or leave everything the same? Let us know in the comments.

