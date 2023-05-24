Portal now has a Mac app to help you focus and relax with Spatial Audio sounds

Portal is a popular iPhone and iPad app that helps users cope with “today’s distraction-filled world” by showing clips of nature scenes combined with real-life sounds in Spatial Audio that help you focus, relax, or even sleep. This week, Portal announced that it is bringing its app to the Mac for the first time.

Portal comes to the Mac with more than 80 scenes and Spatial Audio sounds

The Mac version serves the same purpose as the iOS app. But some things have been tweaked to take advantage of the desktop environment. Instead of locking the user to an app, Portal on the Mac turns videos into live wallpapers. And with the help of the Mac’s advanced sound system, which features Spatial Audio, the feeling of immersion is even more remarkable.

“While most productivity apps look inwards at how our habits and behaviours can make us more productive, we focus on looking outwards and at the profound impact our surroundings have on how we think, feel and act,” says the company.

The locations for the videos and sounds were “meticulously” chosen by the Portal team, who captured more than 80 scenes around the world. According to the developers, the idea is to represent “the feeling of these incredible places in a way that can enhance productivity and inspire creativity without pulling your focus away.”

And just like the iOS app, Portal for the Mac also integrates with Philips Hue and Nanoleaf lights, so you can create an even more immersive environment by changing the lights in your home according to the theme colors you’ve chosen in Portal. There’s also support for the Shortcuts app and optimizations for the app to run smoothly on Apple Silicon Macs.

Try it for free

You can try Portals for free by downloading it on the App Store for iPhone, iPad, and Mac. However, unlocking all scenes requires an in-app purchase of $9.99 per month or $49.99 per year. Alternatively, a lifetime license is available for $249.99. It’s worth noting that the Mac version comes at no additional cost for current subscribers.

More details about the app can be found on Portal’s official website.