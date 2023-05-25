 Skip to main content

Abode launches its most affordable home security system; HomeKit saved for flagship models

Avatar for Michael Potuck  | May 25 2023 - 6:41 am PT
Popular home security kit maker Abode is out with a new offering today, the “Adobe Security Kit.” It arrives as the most affordable option from the company to protect your home. However, one of the compromises to hit the entry-level price was forgoing HomeKit support – which comes with the mid-tier and flagship Iota All-In-One Kit, Smart Security Kit, and Standalone Smart Hub.

Abode announced the simple and flexible new Security Kit today in a press release and blog post:

Today’s the day. Today, we raise the standard for what you should expect in a modern, smart home security offering — meet the smart, wireless, and cost-effective Abode Security Kit.

Priced at $159.99 (on sale at launch for $139.99) the kit comes with a three-piece setup to get started:

  • Abode Security Hub
  • 1 x Mini Door/Window Sensor
  • 1x Key Fob
  • Expand and customize to fit your home
  • Works with iOS/Android Abode apps which feature automation
  • Support for Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, Sonos and Bose speakers, and IFTTT
  • HomeKit and Z-Wave/Zigbee support is not included (more on that below)

9to5Mac’s Take

While it’s a bummer HomeKit users can’t take advantage of this new affordable home security kit, it’s understandable that Abode had to make some sacrifices to get to that $159 price.

The good news is Abode offers HomeKit on all three of the other security kits it sells, the Iota All-In-One Kit, Smart Security Kit, and Standalone Smart Hub.

The latter goes from $199, the Smart Security Kit normally goes for $279, and the flagship Iota All-In-One that includes a camera in the security hub goes for $329.99. However, Abode is running discounts on many of its kits.

Adobe was the first DIY security system to offer HomeKit compatibility in late 2019 and I’ve been using it myself as a paying customer since 2020. I’ve been very happy with Abode and the HomeKit connectivity has been reliable. Check out my full review for a closer look at the Iota All-In-One security system.

Abode Iota HomeKit security system review
Abode Iota All-In-One with HomeKit
