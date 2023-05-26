 Skip to main content

Apple TV+ post-apocalyptic ‘Silo’ becomes the number one streaming show/movie

Avatar for Michael Potuck  | May 26 2023 - 8:59 am PT
5 Comments
Apple TV Silo

Last week, we saw the Apple TV+ adaptation of the popular Silo book series land as the second-most-watched streaming show/movie on Reelgood’s chart. A week later and Silo has become the most popular streaming show/movie with Apple’s Ted Lasso close behind.

Several Apple TV+ shows have ranked in Reelgood’s top 10 list of most streamed content this spring like Ted Lasso season 3Shrinking, and Silo.

This morning Reelgood shared its list of top 10 streaming content for May 18-24 and Silo has beat out Amazon Prime Video’s “Air” to take the number one spot.

If you haven’t watched or heard of Silo before, the show is based on the saga by Hugh Howey.

In a ruined and toxic future, thousands live in a giant silo deep underground. After its sheriff breaks a cardinal rule and residents die mysteriously, engineer Juliette starts to uncover shocking secrets and the truth about the silo.

Meanwhile, Ted Lasso climbed from number five to three on the list with the third season of the show debuting this spring.

For methodology, Reelgood says its “rankings are based on real-time data from 5 million Reelgood users living in the United States. We track engagement with SVOD and AVOD services as well as original and acquired streaming programs and movies.”

Check out everything available now on Apple TV+ in our full guide and here’s the Silo trailer if you haven’t seen it yet:

