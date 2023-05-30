 Skip to main content

Apple hypes up WWDC for developers with Reality Pro headset hint: ‘Code new worlds’

Avatar for Chance Miller  | May 30 2023 - 9:15 am PT
We’re less than a week away of WWDC 2023 and Apple continues to drop not-so-subtle hints at the impending debut of the Reality Pro headset. In a new blog post on the Apple Developer website, Apple teases the upcoming event and invites developers to tune in and learn how to “code new worlds.”

The “code new worlds” tagline, which Apple hadn’t used until today, is a clear hint at the debut of its first new software platform since the Apple Watch in 2014. The Reality Pro headset announced at WWDC is expected to be powered by xrOS, an all-new software platform for developers.

Code new worlds

WWDC23 is almost here. We’ll be kicking off with the Apple Keynote on June 5 at 10:00 a.m. PT. Watch online at apple.com or in the Apple Developer app. You can even use SharePlay to watch with friends.

Activities are now open for sign-up for eligible developers. Designed to connect you with the developer community and Apple experts, they’ll feature Q&As, Meet the Presenters, and community icebreakers in online group chats.

The “new worlds” reference is also a likely reference to using virtual reality to create immersive experiences for things like gaming, content, and more. It may initially make you think of the “metaverse,” but Tim Cook has already expressed his distain for that word. “I’m not really sure the average person can tell you what the metaverse is,” Cook said in an interview last year.

Apple marketing executive Greg Joswiak echoed Cook’s sentiment a month later, saying that “metaverse” is a world that he will never use.

Reporting from sources like The Information have has suggested xrOS will include the ability for anyone to create a so-called AR “app” using Siri without having to do everything from scratch. This is similar to features already offered by headsets from Meta. The Quest headsets, for example, have an app called Horizon Worlds that allows users to build 3D “environments and worlds” without coding.

Apple’s annual Worldwide Developer Conference keynote address will take place on Monday, June 5, at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET. Keep it locked to 9to5Mac for comprehensive coverage leading up to the event. We’ll also be onsite for WWDC 2023 all week long.

