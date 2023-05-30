Audio Hijack for Mac can now run auto speech denoise with Machine Learning

The fine folks at Rogue Amoeba released an all-new version of the excellent Audio Hijack app last year. Today the sound capturing software is gaining three new features, thanks in part to Machine Learning on the Mac.

This story is supported by Mosyle, the only Apple Unified Platform. Mosyle is the only solution that fully integrates five different applications on a single Apple-only platform, allowing businesses and schools to easily and automatically deploy, manage, and protect all their Apple devices. Over 38,000 organizations leverage Mosyle solutions to automate the deployment, management, and security of millions of Apple devices daily. Request a FREE account today and discover how you can put your Apple fleet on auto-pilot at a price point that is hard to believe.

Audio Hijack 4.2 expands the app’s capabilities by introducing “three powerful new blocks to adjust and improve audio flowing through Audio Hijack,” according to Rogue Amoeba.

First up is the Machine Learning-powered speed denoise feature. Here’s how they describe it:

Make speech pop while eliminating the rest. With the state-of-the-art denoise function found in Speech Denoise, you can suppress background noise and highlight speech like never before. Speech Denoise harnesses the power of machine learning (ML) to let your audio shine, all with an incredibly simple interface.

Next is a new parametric EQ block:

Experience unparalleled control over the sound of your audio with the new Parametric EQ. This powerful new effect enables you to adjust with surgical precision, using multiple bands with fully customizable filter types, frequency, Q, and gain. The interface provides a wealth of options you can experiment with, making precise audio adjustment a pleasure.

Last is a new FIR filter block that lets you “recreate the feel of a grand concert hall or a cozy studio room, right from your Mac.”

Audio Hijack also includes these enhancements to VoiceOver support:

Among other improvements, it’s now possible to navigate to the global window via VoiceOver, and VoiceOver navigation of the global menu itself has been improved. As well, sections in the blocks library are now easier to navigate, and a bevy of elements throughout the app are now more accessible.

That’s not all, though. Audio Hijack 4.2 brings updates to existing blocks including system audio, mixer, readouts, and EQ sparklines. The new blocks and updates to existing blocks are explained in the updated Audio Hijack user manual.

Audio Hijack 4 is available to purchase on the Mac for $64. Audio Hijack 3 customers can upgrade for a discounted $29 price. If you do any work with audio on the Mac, Audio Hijack is highly recommended.

From capturing the livestream of blink-182’s Coachella performances to recording podcast audio every week, Audio Hijack is part of what makes my Mac a Mac. Check out the full release notes for version 4.2.0 here.