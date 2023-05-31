Apple holding live-streamed shopping event in China to promote iPhone 14 discounts

For the first time ever, Apple is set to partake in a live-streamed shopping event through Alibaba’s Tmall marketplace in China this week. As reported by the South China Morning Post, this event draws more than 500 million users, and Apple has teased that its event will focus on the iPhone 14 and Apple Watch with exclusive discounts for shoppers.

Apple teased its participation in the live shopping event via its official Alibaba store. The event will take place later today in China and comes amid the ongoing “6.18” shopping event in China, which has been ongoing since last week. Apple has regularly taken part in this shopping event over the last several years, which is likened to Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and Amazon Prime Day in the United States.

For example, Apple reportedly sold nearly 7 million iPhone units during the 6.18 shopping event in China last week. These numbers significantly outperformed rival smartphone companies, with overall smartphone sales declining by 25% during the event compared to 2021.

Apple’s inclusion in the live-streamed shopping event via the Tmall marketplace is expected to further boost iPhone 14 sales in China. According to today’s report, the event has “drawn more than 500 million users in the world’s largest internet market.”

Apple’s official store on Alibaba Group Holding’s Tmall posted a teaser about its first live streaming-shopping event, which kicks of at 7pm local time on Wednesday, saying it will include products such as iPhone 14 and [Apple Watch]. Apple’s Tmall store has cut the price of an iPhone 14 Pro with 128-gigabyte storage to 6,499 yuan (US$917), from the original 7,999 yuan, with the offer available Wednesday night, while its JD.com store is offering the same model for 6,498 yuan, valid until Thursday.

Apple doesn’t share specific iPhone sales data in terms of unit sales, but we’ll see some analyst estimates after the 6.18 shopping event wraps up next month.

