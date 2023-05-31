Apple promotes WWDC 2023 with Apple Music playlist, teases ‘a new era begins’ on Twitter

Apple has been hyping WWDC 2023 with new campaigns on social media as the conference kicks off next Monday with a special keynote. Now the company has created an Apple Music playlist to promote the event and keep users engaged with it until the keynote. But more than that, Apple has been teasing that “a new era begins” on Monday.

Official WWDC 2023 playlist on Apple Music

The “WWDC23 Power Up” playlist is now available to Apple Music subscribers and includes 25 songs. Among them are Flowers by Miley Cyrus, the recently released Dance The Night by Dua Lipa, Eyes Closed by Ed Sheeran, and Summer Baby by the Jonas Brothers. Apple says the playlist helps developers kick off WWDC and the summer “with the biggest artists of the season.”

The playlist has been unveiled via an official tweet from Apple promoting the keynote on Monday. Those who like the tweet will receive a reminder to watch the online event on June 5, as well as a thank you tweet with a link to the Apple Music playlist.

But interestingly, the tweet teases that a “new era begins” on Monday. Earlier this week, the company updated the WWDC webpage to include the tagline “code new worlds.” In another tweet, Apple mentions a “count down to the big day.” These could be references to Apple’s mixed reality headset, or Apple Reality Pro, rumored to be unveiled at the event.

Apple’s first Reality Pro headset is expected to be an ultra-premium product priced at around $3,000. It will feature top-of-the-line specifications, including an “innovative three-display configuration” with two 4K Micro-LED panels. The Reality Pro headset will allow users to switch between AR and VR modes, a feature that will be integral to the xrOS software.

According to multiple sources, Apple will hold a number of workshops for developers to expand their understanding of xrOS. This includes topics such as creating apps for the headset, strategies to port apps from iOS onto the headset, design guidelines for a compelling virtual reality experience, and more.

How to watch the keynote

WWDC 2023 opening keynote will take place on Monday, June 5, at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET. Keep it locked to 9to5Mac for comprehensive coverage leading up to the event. We’ll also be on-site for WWDC 2023 all week long. You can also follow more details about the event with the Apple Developer app.