Apple Developer app updated with WWDC support for keynote, session videos, more

Apple’s WWDC event is just 10 days away, and Apple continues to roll out various different ways to follow along from home. Now, Apple has released an update to the Apple Developer app for iPhone and iPad with full support for WWDC videos, labs, announcements, and more.

As a refresher, WWDC 2023 includes an in-person component for the main keynote itself and developer sessions. The event, however, is also fully accessible online, and a key aspect of that is the Apple Developer app.

Through the Apple Developer app, you’ll be able to access the full slate of WWDC’s online content. This will include session videos, details on labs and sessions, watch the keynote, and more.

“Explore all WWDC23 has to offer, including session videos, activities in Slack, 1-on-1 labs, and more,” Apple says in the release notes for today’s update.

You can download the latest version of the Apple Developer app on the App Store. Apple confirmed this week that its annual Worldwide Developer Conference keynote address will take place on Monday, June 5, at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET. Keep it locked to 9to5Mac for comprehensive coverage leading up to the event. We’ll also be on-site for WWDC 2023 all week long.

