JSAUX OmniCase 2 Pro blends USB-C hub with clever electronics organizer [40% off]

Do you haul your MacBook between the office and home or work on the go often? The JSAUX OmniCase 2 Pro is a sharp new portable USB-C hub that integrates all the I/O you need along with a magnetic lid and storage to secure SD/SIM cards, adapters, and more. Check out the details below for up to 43% off this accessory along with a look at the bonus Curve laptop stand.
JSAUX is a veteran electronics maker delivering power, data transit, audio/video connectivity, and productivity solutions. Since 2016, the company has served over 20 million customers thanks to independent R&D, complete supply chain management, and dedicated customer service.
Now JSAUX has launched its latest innovations with the OmniCase 2/Pro and Curve laptop stand for MacBooks and more.
Notably, the company says the OmniCase 2 Pro and OmniCase 2 will be the first USB-C hubs with integrated electronic organizers to hit the market.
OmniCase 2 Pro 12-in-1 specs
- Pocket box with magnetic lid, integrated USB-C cable, adapters, and electronics storage
- 3x USB-C
- 1x input USB-C 4.0, 1x PD up to 100W, 1x USB-C 3.0 5Gbps output
- 2x HDMI – 4K @ 60Hz
- 1x DisplayPort – 4K @60Hz
- 1x RJ45 Gigabit Ethernet
- 1x USB-A 3.0 – up to 5Gbps
- 1x USB-A 2.0
- 1x 3.5mm audio port
- 1x microSD slot – UHS-I
- 1x SD slot – UHS-I
- Storage for 3x SD, 2x microSD, 2x SIM cards, 1 SIM tool (cards not included)
- Included cable and adapters: 1x USB-C to USB-C 3.2 cable, 1x USB-C to USB micro-B adapter, 1x USB-C female to USB-A male adapter, 1x 90-degree female to male UBS-C adapter, 1x iPhone charging adapter will be added for the Kickstarter rewards, 1x SIM tool
- 126 x 78 x 26 mm (4.96 x 3.07 x 1.02 inches) – roughly the footprint of an iPhone SE
- Compatible with Mac, Windows, iOS, and Android systems
- Price for first 100 orders:
- 12-in-1 OmniCase 2 Pro plus Curve and Steam Deck stand bundle: 43% discount on Kickstarter from $79.99 (regularly $139.99)
- 10-in-1-OmniCase plus Curve and Steam Deck stand bundle: 40% discount on Kickstarter from $59.99 (regularly $99.99) – OmniCase 2 10-in-1 has 1 HDMI port instead of 2 and leaves out the DisplayPort
Here are the third and fourth sides of the Pro’s I/O:
With all of that I/O plus dedicated storage, the OmniCase 2 Pro is a perfect everyday carry accessory that’s valuable for a wide variety of use cases.
Curve laptop stand specs
And here’s a closer look at the JSAUX Curve laptop stand which is available with the early bird Kickstarter rewards:
- Raises your laptop 7-inches (17.78 cm)
- Clean aluminum design
- Non-slip silicone base and contact points to protect your computer
- Compatible with MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and most consumer and business notebooks
- Pairs nicely with the OmniCase 2/Pro – the USB-C hub/storage device nests neatly on the back of the stand
Get the JSAUX OmniCase 2 Pro and Curve laptop stand
You can take advantage of the JSAUX Kickstarter early bird deals now to level up your MacBook experience with these great new accessories.
The OmniCase 2/Pro and Curve laptop stand and Steam Deck stand are available with rewards starting at $59.99. The best prices are available for the first 100 backers, after that you can still get the bundles but at a higher price.
And the first deliveries for supporters are scheduled to start shipping shortly after the June end date of the Kickstarter campaign.
