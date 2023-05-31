JSAUX OmniCase 2 Pro blends USB-C hub with clever electronics organizer [40% off]

Do you haul your MacBook between the office and home or work on the go often? The JSAUX OmniCase 2 Pro is a sharp new portable USB-C hub that integrates all the I/O you need along with a magnetic lid and storage to secure SD/SIM cards, adapters, and more. Check out the details below for up to 43% off this accessory along with a look at the bonus Curve laptop stand.

JSAUX is a veteran electronics maker delivering power, data transit, audio/video connectivity, and productivity solutions. Since 2016, the company has served over 20 million customers thanks to independent R&D, complete supply chain management, and dedicated customer service.

Now JSAUX has launched its latest innovations with the OmniCase 2/Pro and Curve laptop stand for MacBooks and more.

Notably, the company says the OmniCase 2 Pro and OmniCase 2 will be the first USB-C hubs with integrated electronic organizers to hit the market.

OmniCase 2 Pro 12-in-1 specs

Pocket box with magnetic lid, integrated USB-C cable, adapters, and electronics storage

3x USB-C 1x input USB-C 4.0, 1x PD up to 100W, 1x USB-C 3.0 5Gbps output

2x HDMI – 4K @ 60Hz

1x DisplayPort – 4K @60Hz

1x RJ45 Gigabit Ethernet

1x USB-A 3.0 – up to 5Gbps

1x USB-A 2.0

1x 3.5mm audio port

1x microSD slot – UHS-I

1x SD slot – UHS-I

Storage for 3x SD, 2x microSD, 2x SIM cards, 1 SIM tool (cards not included)

Included cable and adapters: 1x USB-C to USB-C 3.2 cable, 1x USB-C to USB micro-B adapter, 1x USB-C female to USB-A male adapter, 1x 90-degree female to male UBS-C adapter, 1x iPhone charging adapter will be added for the Kickstarter rewards, 1x SIM tool

126 x 78 x 26 mm (4.96 x 3.07 x 1.02 inches) – roughly the footprint of an iPhone SE

Compatible with Mac, Windows, iOS, and Android systems

Price for first 100 orders: 12-in-1 OmniCase 2 Pro plus Curve and Steam Deck stand bundle: 43% discount on Kickstarter from $79.99 (regularly $139.99) 10-in-1-OmniCase plus Curve and Steam Deck stand bundle: 40% discount on Kickstarter from $59.99 (regularly $99.99) – OmniCase 2 10-in-1 has 1 HDMI port instead of 2 and leaves out the DisplayPort



Here are the third and fourth sides of the Pro’s I/O:

With all of that I/O plus dedicated storage, the OmniCase 2 Pro is a perfect everyday carry accessory that’s valuable for a wide variety of use cases.

Curve laptop stand specs

And here’s a closer look at the JSAUX Curve laptop stand which is available with the early bird Kickstarter rewards:

Raises your laptop 7-inches (17.78 cm)

Clean aluminum design

Non-slip silicone base and contact points to protect your computer

Compatible with MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and most consumer and business notebooks

Pairs nicely with the OmniCase 2/Pro – the USB-C hub/storage device nests neatly on the back of the stand

Get the JSAUX OmniCase 2 Pro and Curve laptop stand

You can take advantage of the JSAUX Kickstarter early bird deals now to level up your MacBook experience with these great new accessories.

The OmniCase 2/Pro and Curve laptop stand and Steam Deck stand are available with rewards starting at $59.99. The best prices are available for the first 100 backers, after that you can still get the bundles but at a higher price.

And the first deliveries for supporters are scheduled to start shipping shortly after the June end date of the Kickstarter campaign.