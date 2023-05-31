Setapp launches Family plan to seamlessly share 240+ Mac and iOS apps for just $5/month

Setapp launched its app subscription platform back in 2017 for Mac and added iOS apps in 2020. Now the useful service that offers a lot of bang for your buck is evolving with the Setapp Family plan (works with friends too). Here are all the details including a free 30-day trial.

Setapp creator MacPaw just launched the new Family option noting that it’s fine to share with friends or “any three people you know.”

The best things in life are meant to be shared. With Family plan, you can share Setapp with any three people you know and get a bargain on powerful apps for daily workflow on Mac and iOS.

Setapp Family details

Access to 240+ Mac and iOS apps with a single subscription – free updates and no ads

Works for 4 people (yourself and 3 others)

Each participant gets their own account with access on Mac and iOS

$19.99/month ($5/month per user)

30-day free trial for new users

That works out to just $5/month per person for access to hundreds of apps with the new Family plan. Here’s a look at some of the popular apps included:

9to5Mac’s Take

With services like Netflix cracking down on sharing, it’s refreshing to see a company encourage splitting a plan with anyone “you know” 😁.

Setapp was already a great value with the personal Mac + iOS plan going from $12.50/month, but now this family/friend plan is effectively offering 60% off with $5/month per user.

Another neat aspect is Setapp is a win-win-win for situation developers, customers, and MacPaw.

If you’re already a Setapp user you can upgrade now to the new Family plan, if not, you can test it out with a free 30-day trial.