Apple responds to dubious iPhone security claim by Russia, vowing to never create a backdoor to iOS

Earlier today, the Federal Security Service accused the NSA of hacking iPhones of citizens and foreign diplomats in Russia as part of a an espionage operation. Apple has now responded indirectly to Russia’s claim that the alleged operation included close cooperation between the company and the NSA. 9to5Mac has the statement below.

Unsurprisingly, the FSB’s accusation came without any evidence that Apple was actually involved. As we noted this morning, that part of the claim simply doesn’t pass the sniff test.

Despite strong government pushback, Apple has publicly voiced its opposition to compromising customer security to accommodate requests to create a backdoor into iPhone software.

The logic is simple: If Apple creates a key that only the good guys could use, that key invalidates security for every customer. There could be no way to know if such a key fell into the wrong hands.

Apple went on the record in 2016 to explain its opposition to government requests to include a backdoor into iOS:

If the government can use the All Writs Act to make it easier to unlock your iPhone, it would have the power to reach into anyone’s device to capture their data. The government could extend this breach of privacy and demand that Apple build surveillance software to intercept your messages, access your health records or financial data, track your location, or even access your phone’s microphone or camera without your knowledge.

It should also come as no surprise that Apple denies ever complying with any request to compromise iPhone security, indirectly denying the FSB’s claim.

“We have never worked with any government to insert a backdoor into any Apple product and never will,” an Apple spokesperson tells 9to5Mac.

We’re fortunate that has gone to bat for customer security over and over again. If anyone is still concerned about the claims made by the FSB, simply update to the latest version of iOS. Russian cybersecurity firm Kaspersky published its report of an alleged iPhone security exploit, but the claim notes that iOS 15.7 is the latest known software version affected.