Commuter app ETA arrives on CarPlay with travel times and traffic conditions

ETA is an iPhone and Apple Watch app dedicated to prominently displaying travel times and traffic conditions. The latest version of ETA puts that information on the screen in your car too.

ETA version 2.7.0 is the first to support Apple CarPlay. Updating to this version on iPhone will automatically put ETA on the CarPlay app grid the next time you hit the road.

What does CarPlay support mean for ETA users? The app goes beyond the built-in navigation features in Apple Maps.

ETA users will now see favorite locations on CarPlay, along with travel time and traffic conditions for each address.

It’s easy to jump into navigation from the favorites list too. Just tap on the destination in ETA, and Apple Maps will automatically start directions to the location.

ETA, which costs $7.99 and offers in-app purchases for calendar sync and a theme library, is a great app citizen on iPhone. CarPlay is a harder hurdle to jump through due to strict rules and Apple’s entitlement system. Aside from newly added CarPlay support, ETA also supports the Apple Watch and watch face complications, iMessage, HealthKit for logging walking workouts, and various widgets.

For more great CarPlay apps, check out our growing catalog of the best apps to try. If your car doesn’t support CarPlay, we’ve also updated our guide to the best aftermarket CarPlay receivers on the market.

(H/T TechCrunch)