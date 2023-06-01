SongCapsule Quiz is a fun new iPhone game that uses your Apple Music playlists

Back in the old days of the iPod with Click Wheel, Apple had a mini game called Music Quiz. As the name suggests, the player had to guess the name of the song that was playing. Sorcererhat, the company behind the popular SongCapsule app (formerly Next DJ), is now introducing SongCapsule Quiz – a modern version of this game that uses the player’s Apple Music library.

As detailed by the developers, SongCapsule Quiz is inspired by iPod’s Music Quiz, but now with a “fresh and modern approach” designed for the streaming era. The game’s interface looks very familiar to the one you find when you open Apple Music. That’s because it lets you choose any of your playlists to start guessing the songs.

If you’re not good with playlists, don’t worry. SongCapsule Quiz also comes with a few playlists curated by the Sorcererhat team.

How to play SongCapsule Quiz

Once you’re ready to play, just tap Start Quiz and the game will start playing the songs. To make things more interesting, you can achieve a score of up to 1,000 points per round. The faster you choose the right song, the more points you get. But that’s not all: There are four different levels to play through, and they need to be unlocked individually.

For instance, the first level of the game requires the player to guess the correct title of 10 songs. In the next levels, you need to guess the name of the artist, the correct album, and the year of the songs. In order to progress to the next level in a playlist, the player needs to reach 10,000 points.

At the end of a match, SongCapsule Quiz shows you all the songs you guessed correctly with their respective points, as well as the ones you got wrong. You can share your score with your friends on social networks. But more than that, the game integrates with Apple’s Game Center.

I’ve been testing the game since its early development, and not only is it really fun as it integrates with the playlists you have on your phone, but it also has a really well-designed interface. It’s definitely a game worth having on your phone to play when you’re alone or with your friends.

Now available on the App Store

SongCapsule Quiz is now available on the App Store. As a limited time launch offer, it is being sold at $4.99 (no additional in-app purchases required). Of course, you need an iPhone running iOS 16 and an active Apple Music subscription to play. To celebrate the launch of the game, Sorcererhat is also offering its original SongCapsule app for $2.49.