Post-apocalyptic cat platformer ‘Stray’ coming for Apple silicon Macs

The Mac game train continues onward. Just one year after the announcement, No Man’s Sky dropped on the Mac this week. The title will likely appear on the Apple headset on Monday as well.

Stray, previously only available on Windows through Stream and PlayStation, is making its way to the Mac next. Gameplay will require an Apple silicon Mac.

Here’s how Stray is described:

Stray is a third-person cat adventure game set amidst the detailed, neon-lit alleys of a decaying cybercity and the murky environments of its seedy underbelly. Roam surroundings high and low, defend against unforeseen threats and solve the mysteries of this unwelcoming place inhabited by curious droids and dangerous creatures.

The cat in the game also makes friends with a drone called B12 because drones are cool.

According to Polygon, there’s not yet a release date or price for Stray on the Mac, but the title will require an M1 or M2 to run. You can pick up a 13-inch M1 MacBook Air for $799, and it’s a solid machine, especially if you haven’t switched from Intel yet.

Apple has been shifting its Macs to its own silicon in favor of Intel processors since 2020. Since then, all new Macs have shipped with one of these chips, so game compatibility should be pretty solid.

Aside from availability details, the only question left to ask is this: Will you be able to play Stray on the Apple headset? The mixed reality product is expected to be revealed on Monday, June 5, during Apple’s WWDC keynote. Games are expected to be a big part of its presentation, and it’s expected to run on a pair of Apple Silicon chips.