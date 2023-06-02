Friday’s best deals: AirTags 4-pack $80, Sonos sale from $134, iPhone 12 $330, more

Heading into the weekend, all of today’s best deals are now going live, courtesy of our friends at 9to5toys. All headlined by one of the first discounts of the year on Apple’s AirTags with a 4-pack at $80. That’s then joined by a rare Sonos sale that’s discounting its lineup of AirPlay 2 smart speakers and soundbars from $134, not to mention the best value yet on Apple’s iPhone 12 at just $330. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Score a 4-pack of Apple AirTags with U1 chip at new 2023 low of $80

On sale for one of the first times this year, Verizon is now discounting a 4-pack of Apple’s AirTags. Marking a new 2023 low in the process, the bundle normally sells for $99 and is now marked down to $80. Today’s offer is only the fourth discount of the year at $19 off and clocks in at $7 under our previous mention. The last time we saw it sell for less was back in November of last year, for comparison. This also drops each tracker down to $20 each.

Apple’s first take on the Bluetooth trackers is a must-have for anyone looking to bring a little extra peace of mind to their gear. Backed by precision finding and an augmented reality interface, all thanks to the inclusion of a U1 chip, these AirTags help you keep tabs on everything, from keys to bags, luggage, and more. Plus, there’s a built-in replaceable battery that can go years before needing to be swapped out. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Sonos launches rare pre-summer sale with 2023 lows

Sonos today is ending the workweek by offering a rare chance to save on some of its latest speakers and soundbars. Normally when we see Sonos gear go on sale lately, it has been on its in-house refurbished gear. That changes today, and the popular brand is marking down a collection of smart audio releases for only the second time this year. Shipping is free across the board. Our favorite release from the sale has the recent Sonos Beam Gen 2, sitting at $399. On top of joining everything else in the sale as being on sale for only the second time this year, it’s also one of the first discounts to date overall at $100 off. This is matching the all-time low and is the first chance to save since back in February. Equipped with the same compact form factor as its predecessor, you’re looking at a 5-driver design alongside Dolby Atmos support. Otherwise, you’re looking at AirPlay 2, NFC, HDMI eARC, and all of the usual Sonos features for building out a home theater setup. You can get some additional insight in our launch coverage, as well.

Seeing its very first discount, the new Sonos Ray is also getting in on the savings today. Dropping from its usual $279 price tag, you can now bring this compact soundbar to your setup for $223.20. Those $56 in savings land at a new all-time low alongside just marking the first chance to save. Sonos Ray hit the scene back in the summer of 2022 as a more affordable AirPlay 2 soundbar. It isn’t quite as capable as the Beam 2 above or the Arc that’s also included in today’s sale, but it delivers many of the features we’ve come to expect from the ecosystem. There’s no HDMI or eARC connectivity, nor is there Dolby Atmos support or built-in microphones. Even so, that makes this a great value for those who want a more modest setup without giving up the Sonos sound quality.

iPhone 12 is an even better value after dropping to $330 low

Through the end of the day, Woot is now offering a refurbished Apple iPhone 12 for $330. Delivery will run you $6 otherwise. Delivering an unlocked handset down from the original $799 price tag, today’s offer amounts to $469 in savings and is the best we’ve seen to date. It’s $100 under our previous mention from earlier in the year and as affordable as it gets for bringing home an iOS 14-compatible device that’ll work with any carrier.

We’re now halfway through the first year of the iPhone 14 after Apple revealed the latest flagship last fall. But those who don’t need the latest and greatest can take advantage of some deep savings by going with Apple’s previous-generation handset. Sporting a classic squared-off design, the iPhone 12 arrives with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display, 5G connectivity, and A14 Bionic processor. Plus, around back, you’re looking at a dual-camera array capable of taking some of the best photos from a smartphone on the market.

