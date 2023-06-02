watchOS 10 to include revamped apps to take advantage of Apple Watch Ultra’s larger display

watchOS 10 is shaping up to be a major update for Apple Watch users, including a new focus on widgets as a way to give users access to glanceable pieces of information. Now, Bloomberg reports that watchOS 10 will also revamp “all of the core apps” to take better advantage of larger Apple Watch screen sizes.

New features in watchOS 10

This tidbit on watchOS 10 via Bloomberg’s in-depth rundown on everything to expect at WWDC 2023 next week. The report also says that Apple has built a special hands-on area inside Apple Park for demos of the Reality Pro headset.

As for watchOS 10, today’s report says one of Apple’s goals is to improve the core watchOS apps for Apple Watch Ultra. “Apple is revamping all of the core apps on the Apple Watch with new designs to take advantage of the larger displays on the Apple Watch Ultra and larger standard watches,” Mark Gurman reports.

This has been a common complaint among Apple Watch Ultra users since the device’s introduction last year. The Apple Watch Ultra has the largest display ever in an Apple Watch, but Apple hasn’t yet updated many of the built-in apps and watch faces to take full advantage of that larger display.

As previously reported, watchOS 10 will also include a newfound focus on widgets. You can find the full rundown of what to expect from watchOS 10 in our in-depth guide.

Apple’s annual Worldwide Developer Conference keynote address will take place on Monday, June 5, at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET. Keep it locked to 9to5Mac for comprehensive coverage leading up to the event. We’ll also be onsite for WWDC 2023 all week long.

