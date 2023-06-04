Report: Apple to start selling Ted Lasso merch through the Apple online store [update: stop believing]

Update: Gurman today tweeted that Apple retail stores have been instructed to destroy materials, indicating the rollout of Ted Lasso merch has been delayed or cancelled altogether. However, the Apple Park Visitor Center will have merch in-stock today, so if you are in Cupertino for WWDC, you can pick up some AFC Richmond gear at the same time.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple is set to sell TV+ merchandise directly through the Apple Store for the first time. In the latest edition of his Power On newsletter, Gurman reports that the Ted Lasso Nike merch will soon be available through the Apple online store.

The Nike range of Ted Lasso brand merch includes AFC Richmond jerseys, shirts and scarfs. It was previously only available through Nike.

Before the Nike partnership, Warner Bros. also sold a range of Ted Lasso gear directly through its website.

The addition of the Nike range to the Apple Store will represent the first time Apple has sold TV+ merch directly to customers. Gurman says the Nike gear will only be available online; in retail stores, a QR code will point shoppers to where they can buy them.

The third season finale of Ted Lasso airs on May 31. It remains unclear whether that will be the last season of the show. Showrunner and star Jason Sudeikis has indicated as much in the past, but Apple has not yet officially confirmed that to be the case.

You would surely expect that Apple would try to continue its most popular original series in any way it can. It is possible future seasons, or spinoff shows following particular characters, are in the works.