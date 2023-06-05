 Skip to main content

Apple Vision Pro headset runs visionOS with a 3D-spatial user interface

Avatar for Benjamin Mayo  | Jun 5 2023 - 11:55 am PT
14 Comments

The Apple Vision Pro headset runs on visionOS, built on the foundation of iOS. The UI is brand new, with a spatial 3D interface and a floating app grid home screen.

It also includes several brand new subsystems for real-time rendering of immersive 3D worlds.

visionOS supports a redesigned suite of Apple apps and experiences from third-party developers. iPad apps can be ported across with relative ease. Disney CEO Bob Iger announced that Disney+ would be available on Vision Pro from day one.

With 2D apps like Messages, 3D content can be extruded. Windows float around the user for easy multitasking.

Native apps built from the ground up for Apple Vision are also possible. Apple has partnered with Unity to bring Unity-powered games quickly to the Vision Pro platform.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

Vision Pro

Vision Pro

Author

Avatar for Benjamin Mayo Benjamin Mayo

Benjamin develops iOS apps professionally and covers Apple news and rumors for 9to5Mac. Listen to Benjamin, every week, on the Happy Hour podcast. Check out his personal blog. Message Benjamin over email or Twitter.

Benjamin Mayo's favorite gear

Philips Hue Lights

Philips Hue Lights

The easiest way to get into HomeKit and Apple smart home tech. Great for gifts.

iPhone Wireless Charger

iPhone Wireless Charger

Inexpensive, fast, wireless charger for iPhone.