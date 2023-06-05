Apple Vision Pro headset runs visionOS with a 3D-spatial user interface

The Apple Vision Pro headset runs on visionOS, built on the foundation of iOS. The UI is brand new, with a spatial 3D interface and a floating app grid home screen.

It also includes several brand new subsystems for real-time rendering of immersive 3D worlds.

visionOS supports a redesigned suite of Apple apps and experiences from third-party developers. iPad apps can be ported across with relative ease. Disney CEO Bob Iger announced that Disney+ would be available on Vision Pro from day one.

With 2D apps like Messages, 3D content can be extruded. Windows float around the user for easy multitasking.

Native apps built from the ground up for Apple Vision are also possible. Apple has partnered with Unity to bring Unity-powered games quickly to the Vision Pro platform.