Deals: Apple Watch SE 2 all-time lows from $219, OtterBox 20% off sale, Logitech Mac gear, more

Apple Watch SE 2 all-time lows return

Just in time for summer workouts, Amazon is now offering the best prices to date on the latest Apple Watch SE 2. Dropping several styles and sizes down to the lowest prices we’ve ever seen, everything starts at $219 shipped for the 40mm GPS stylings. Normally fetching $249, you’re looking at $30 in savings and the first chance to save since our previous mention back in February. Also on sale is the larger 44mm GPS style at $249, down from $279 with the same $30 in savings attached.

Apple Watch SE 2 arrives as a more affordable take on the company’s flagship wearables with much of the same design. Running watchOS 9, you’re looking at the ability to track everything from runs to heart rate and sleep, with a new onboard compass also supplementing the fitness journey. There’s also crash detection and more packed into the Retina Display-backed build with added water resistance for handling daily wear in the shower or tagging along on swims.

OtterBox takes 20% off iPhone 14 cases and MagSafe gear

OtterBox today is getting in on the WWDC action by launching its latest sitewide sale. This time around taking 20% off its entire selection of iPhone cases and MagSafe accessories, shipping is free across the board. Our top pick is the OtterBox Symmetry Series+ MagSafe iPhone 14 Pro case at $40. Down from the usual $50 going rate, you’re looking at a match of the best price this year with $10 in savings attached. Covering your iPhone 14 Pro in a sleek design, this OtterBox case is made with 50% recycled materials and protects your devices with raised edges around the screen and rear camera assembly. The built-in MagSafe magnets also let you take full advantage of Apple’s magnetic wireless charging tech. I’ve been daily driving one of these covers over the past few weeks and love how the grippy rubber design feels in-hand.

Also included in the promotion, OtterBox’s new 3-in-1 MagSafe Charging Station drops down to $120 when taking advantage of the sale. You’d more regularly pay $150, with today’s offer delivering the second-best price to date at within $4 of the all-time low. It packs a 3-in-1 design that can refuel your entire Apple everyday carry, with a 15W MagSafe pad being joined by a place to rest AirPods, as well as a dedicated Apple Watch puck.

Logitech’s popular MX Vertical Mouse for Mac falls to best price ever

Amazon is now offering a very rare chance to save on the popular Logitech MX Vertical Wireless Mouse. After last going on sale back in January, the ergonomic workstation accessory is now dropping down to $71. Down from $100, you’re looking at not just the second discount of the year at $29 off, but also a new Amazon all-time low. It’s $14 under our previous mention, too, and quite the rare chance to save on one of the brand’s fan-favorite peripherals.

Logitech’s MX Vertical Mouse stands out from the other releases in its stable with a unique, ergonomic design aimed at reducing muscle strain during prolonged work sessions. It packs Logitech’s FLOW functionality for seamlessly using with two devices, alongside copying text and other files from one machine to the other. There’s also up to four months of battery life per charge, a USB-C charging port, and four customizable buttons that you can learn all about in our review.

